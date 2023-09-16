TS ICET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Tomorrow at tsicet.nic.in

TS ICET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) seat allotment results tomorrow: September 17, 2023. Candidates who participated in counselling process can check out the results on the official website: tsicet.nic.in.

As per the TS ICET Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats can pay the tuition fee and self-report between September 17 and 20, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

TS ICET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Provisional seat allotment result September 17, 2023 Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting September 17 to 20, 2023 Reporting at allotted college September 29 to 30, 2023

How to Check TS ICET Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS ICET seat allotment results link

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 4: The seat allotment will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the results

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

List of Top Colleges Accepting TS ICET 2023 Scores

Check out the list of the best 10 colleges below:

Osmania University College Engineering JNTU School of Management Studies Nizam College OU College of Commerce Business Management AV College of Arts Science and Commerce Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology Arjun College of Technology and Science OU College for Women Self Finance University College of Commerce & Business Management KU Campus Badruka College PG Centre

