TS ICET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Tomorrow at tsicet.nic.in

TS ICET Counselling 2023 seat allotment results will be out on September 17, 2023. Candidates can check out the provisional allotment at tsicet.nic.in. Check schedule here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 16, 2023 11:28 IST
TS ICET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) seat allotment results tomorrow: September 17, 2023. Candidates who participated in counselling process can check out the results on the official website: tsicet.nic.in.

As per the TS ICET Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats can pay the tuition fee and self-report between September 17 and 20, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

TS ICET Counselling 2023 Schedule 

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Provisional seat allotment result

September 17, 2023

Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting 

September 17 to 20, 2023

Reporting at allotted college

September 29 to 30, 2023

How to Check TS ICET Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS ICET seat allotment results link

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 4: The seat allotment will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the results

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

List of  Top Colleges Accepting TS ICET 2023 Scores

Check out the list of the best 10 colleges below:

Osmania University College Engineering

JNTU School of Management Studies

Nizam College

OU College of Commerce Business Management

AV College of Arts Science and Commerce

Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology

Arjun College of Technology and Science

OU College for Women Self Finance

University College of Commerce & Business Management KU Campus

Badruka College PG Centre

