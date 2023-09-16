TS ICET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Tomorrow at tsicet.nic.in

TS ICET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) seat allotment results tomorrow: September 17, 2023. Candidates who participated in counselling process can check out the results on the official website: tsicet.nic.in.
As per the TS ICET Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats can pay the tuition fee and self-report between September 17 and 20, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.
TS ICET Counselling 2023 Schedule
Check out the mandatory events below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Provisional seat allotment result
|
September 17, 2023
|
Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting
|
September 17 to 20, 2023
|
Reporting at allotted college
|
September 29 to 30, 2023
How to Check TS ICET Counselling 2023 Result?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:
Step 1: Visit the official website: tsicet.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS ICET seat allotment results link
Step 3: Submit the login details
Step 4: The seat allotment will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the results
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference
List of Top Colleges Accepting TS ICET 2023 Scores
Check out the list of the best 10 colleges below:
|
Osmania University College Engineering
|
JNTU School of Management Studies
|
Nizam College
|
OU College of Commerce Business Management
|
AV College of Arts Science and Commerce
Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology
|
Arjun College of Technology and Science
|
OU College for Women Self Finance
|
University College of Commerce & Business Management KU Campus
|
Badruka College PG Centre
