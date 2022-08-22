TS ICET Result 2022 (Today): Check Telangana ICET Results for MBA, MCA Admissions at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET Result 2022 (Today): Finally, the D-day is here for all the candidates awaiting the TS ICET 2022 Result. As per the latest update, Kakatiya University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to declare the TS ICET 2022 Result for the state-level entrance exam today. According to the latest updates, the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key are going to be declared today - 22nd August 2022, Monday. Earlier, Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test TS ICET was held on 27th and 28th July 2022, following which the TSCHE had released the provisional answer key for the same on 4th August 2022. Finally, the exam authority has completed the evaluation work and is all set to declare the TS ICET 2022 Results for the MBA and MCA Entrance Exams.

Where to Check TS ICET 2022 Results?

With an aim to provide quick and easy way of checking TS ICET 2022 Results, the exam authority will be publishing the entrance test results online on the official portal. The result will be declared in the form of TS ICET 2022 rank card, which will be available to the candidates online through the website - icet.tsche.ac.in. Once declared officially, candidates will also be able to check and access their individual result rank cards via the direct link placed below. The below-given link will be activated as soon as the TS ICET 2022 Results are made available by TSCHE. Until then, candidates are advised to stay tuned to this page for regular updates.

TS ICET 2022 Qualifying Marks

As per the notice released by TSCHE earlier, the exam authority has already finalized the qualifying marks for the MBA, MCA Entrance Test. As per the notification, General Category candidates will be required to score above 25% marks in order to be declared as qualified in the , Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test TS ICET 2022. On the other hand, SC and ST Category candidates do not have any minimum qualifying criteria for the test. Based on their performance and TS ICET 2022 Rank, candidates will be able to seek admission to MBA, MCA course of all universities in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-23.

William Ruto to be Kenya’s President: Kenya Elected William Ruto as its next President in the General Elections held on 9th August 2022. Ruto beat five-time contender Raila Odinga by a small margin to become Kenya’s next President. According to data shared by Kenya’s Electoral Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati, Ruto received 50.49% of the vote as compared to 48.85% secured by his opponent Odinga. William Ruto has held the post of Deputy President of Kenya since 2013 and will replace the outgoing Uhuru Kenyatta who came to power in 2013 and won a second term in 2017.

Following William Ruto’s election as Kenya’s next president, protests have erupted in the counties that are considered to be the strongholds of his opponent Raila Odinga.

Kenyan President-Elect William Ruto - Fact File

Family Background: William Ruto was born on 21 December 1966 in Sambut village which falls in the Uasin Gishu County. His parents were Daniel Cheruiyot and Sarah Cheruiyot. As per local media reports, Ruto had a very poor childhood and he used to sell chickens at a roadside stall as a child.

Academic Background: After completing his schooling at Kapsabet Boys High School in Nandi County, Ruto earned his graduation degree - BSc in Botany and Zoology from the University of Nairobi. In 2011, he received his Master’s Degree i.e., MSc in Plant Ecology. Following this, he completed his Doctoral Studies and earned a PhD in 2018.

Political Career: Ruto cut his teeth in Kenyan Politics with the YK'92 campaign group, which was lobbying for the re-election of President Moi in 1992. In 1997, he contested the Kenyan General Elections for a Parliamentary Seat and won. Following this, he rapidly rose in Kenyan Politics acquiring ministerial positions under three presidents until 2010. In 2010 he became the Deputy President of Kenya and has continued in the same position under President Uhuru Kenyatta. He will now replace Kenyatta to become the 5th President of Kenya.

Kenya’s Electoral System and Polity

In accordance with the Kenyan Constitution promulgated in 2010, the country follows a multi-party democracy with a Presidential System. Under the electoral system of Kenya, voters directly elect the President, Senate and National Assembly. The Elections in the East African nation are organized and managed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). General Elections in the country are held every five years.

In the General Elections held on 9th August 2022, Kenyan voters elected the President, Members of the National Assembly as well as Senate. Along with this, voters also directly cast their franchise to elect Kenya’s Country Governors and Members of 47 County Assemblies. As per the constitution, there is a two-term limit for the election of the President and Country Governors in Kenya.