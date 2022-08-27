TS ICET Result 2022 (Today): Telangana ICET Result, Final Answer Key to be Declared Today at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET Result 2022 (Today): Finally, the D-day is here as Today TS ICET Result 2022 will be declared. As per the official update, Kakatiya University and TSCHE will formally announce the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test TS ICET Result 2022 for the recently held state-level entrance examination. TSCHE had held the TS ICET 2022 Examination on 27th and 28th July 2022 to screen candidates for admission to MBA and MCA Courses at state-level institute within Telangana. These candidates will today be able to check their performance outcome in the form of TS ICET Result 2022 through the website - icet.tsche.ac.in. Alternatively, candidates will also get direct link to check Telangana ICET Results 2022 via the link placed below:

Check TS ICET Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

TS ICET 2022 Result - Details to be Checked on the Scorecard

TSCHE will declare the TS ICET 2022 Result online in the form of a digital scorecard which will be made available to the candidates online via the official website. TS ICET Scorecard 2022 will contain important details about the candidates as well their performance in the examination. While checking the TS ICET 2022 Result, candidates are advised to check and verify the below-given details in the scorecard:

Candidate’s name

Candidate’s name Candidate’s Date of Birth

Candidate’s Date of Birth Roll number of candidate

Roll number of candidate Candidates' sectional/ overall score

Candidates' sectional/ overall score Candidates rank

Candidates rank Result Status

How to check TS ICET Result 2022 online?

Similar to the way adopted by TSCHE for other entrance examinations, the Result for TS ICET 2022 will also be declared online and made available to the students via the official website - tsche.ac.in. After reaching the official website, candidates need to locate and click on the link for Download Rank Card from the homepage. On the next page, candidates will be asked to enter their login credentials i.e., registration number, date of birth or any other details asked. In response to the submission of the details, TS ICET 2022 Results will be shown the screen. After checking the results on screen, candidates are advised to download a PDF copy of the same and take a printout for future reference.

Also Read: Odisha SAMS +2 Admission 2022 Last Date To Apply Extended, Fill Online Form at samsodisha.gov.in till 25 Aug