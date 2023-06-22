TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 Soon, Check Manabadi Inter 1st, 2nd Year Expected Dates

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to declare Manabadi Inter 1st, 2nd year supplementary result in July. Students who appeared in compartment exams conducted from June 12 to 20, 2023 can check out the results on the official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in by entering login credentials.

Students can check out TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 by entering their hall ticket number. The authorities conducted compartment exams for students who failed one or two subjects. They must note that compartment exams were the last opportunity for students to qualify for Manabadi Inter 1st , 2nd year exams 2023.

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Highlights

Check out the highlights of the TS Inter Supplementary exams below:

Exam name Telangana intermediate 1st & 2nd-year supplementary exam 2023 Board name Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) First-year result name TS inter 1st-year supply results 2023 Second-year result name TS inter 2nd-year supply result 2023 TS supply exam Result date 2023 July 2023 (tentative) TS Inter supply result website tsbie.cgg.gov.in Result status To be notified

How to Check TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Result?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access Manabadi Inter 1st, 2nd-year results-

Step 1: Visit the official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number

Step 4: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2023 Announced

TSBIE announced TS Inter results 2023 on May 9, 2023. According to the statistics, the pass percentage for 1st year TS Inter students was 61.68%. Whereas, the second-year students recorded a pass percentage of 63.49%.

