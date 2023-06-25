TS PECET Result 2023 OUT, 96.65 Percent Students Pass, Check Toppers List Here

TS PECET Result 2023: Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) result has been declared on the official website: pecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who appeared in the entrance test conducted between June 16 to June 23, 2023, must download their rank cards by entering their login credentials: hall ticket number and date of birth ((DOB). The TS PECET 2023 topper list and direct link to access the rank card are provided here.

In a press conference, TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri announced TS PECET results 2023 along with Satvahana University Vice Chancellor Prof. S Mallesh and TSCHE Vice Chairman V. Venkata Ramana. A total of 1, 193 students appeared in the BPEd entrance test. Out of them, 96.65% have passed. Whereas, 576 students appeared in the DPEd test, and the pass percentage stood at 96.18.

Telangana has 1,660 seats in 16 BPEd colleges and 350 seats in 4 DPEd colleges. The admission will be granted on counselling basis.

TS PECET Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the result is given below:

TS PECET Rank Card 2023 Official Link Click Here

How to Check TS PECET Result 2023?

Candidates can download the scorecard by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the TS PECET rank card 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and DOB

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6:Download and take a few printouts for future reference

TS PECET Result 2023: Who Topped the BPEd, DPEd Exam?

G Deva of Jangaon has topped the TS PECET results for BPEd programme. Whereas, N Pravallika of Nalgonda district has topped the DPEd programme.

