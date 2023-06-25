TS PECET Result 2023 OUT, 96.65 Percent Students Pass, Check Toppers List Here

  1. Home
TS PECET Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check their results and download their rank cards on the official website: pecet.tsche.ac.in. The topper list for both BPEd and DPEd programmes is also available here.

Updated: Jun 25, 2023 11:41 IST
TS PECET Result 2023: Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) result has been declared on the official website: pecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who appeared in the entrance test conducted between June 16 to June 23, 2023, must download their rank cards by entering their login credentials: hall ticket number and date of birth ((DOB). The TS PECET 2023 topper list and direct link to access the rank card are provided here.

In a press conference, TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri announced TS PECET results 2023 along with Satvahana University Vice Chancellor Prof. S Mallesh and TSCHE Vice Chairman V. Venkata Ramana. A total of 1, 193 students appeared in the BPEd entrance test. Out of them, 96.65% have passed. Whereas, 576 students appeared in the DPEd test, and the pass percentage stood at 96.18.

Telangana has 1,660 seats in 16 BPEd colleges and 350 seats in 4 DPEd colleges. The admission will be granted on counselling basis. 

TS PECET Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the result is given below:

TS PECET Rank Card 2023 Official Link

Click Here

How to Check TS PECET Result 2023?

Candidates can download the scorecard by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the TS PECET rank card 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and DOB

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

 Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6:Download and take a few printouts for future reference

TS PECET Result 2023: Who Topped the BPEd, DPEd Exam?

G Deva of Jangaon has topped the TS PECET results for BPEd programme. Whereas, N Pravallika of Nalgonda district has topped the DPEd programme.

