TS PGECET Hall Tickets 2022 To Release Today at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, Know When Where & How to Download

TS PGECET Hall Tickets 2022: As per the recent updates, Osmania University will soon release the Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) hall ticket in online mode. As per media reports, the TS PGECET hall tickets 2022 are likely to be released by 5 pm today. Soon after which candidates can download the TS PGECET 2022 hall tickets from the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS PGECET exam will be conducted between 29th July 29 and 1st August 2022. Without the TS PGECET 2022 hall tickets, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centres. They are also advised to carry a valid ID proof along with the hall tickets to the exam centre.

When To Download TS PGECET Hall Tickets 2022?

Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 admit card will be released today on 20th July 2022 by Osmania University, Hyderabad. It is expected to be available by 5 PM on the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates must note that Osmania University has not announced a definite time for the release of TS PGECET hall tickets. However, based on past trends of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, and TSCHE's events, the admit cards are expected by today evening.

Where and How to Download TS PGECET Hall Tickets 2022?

Once the Telangana PGECET admit card 2022 is released, candidates will be able to download the same from the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Apart from that, a direct link to the official website will be provided on this page too. To download the TS PGECET 2022 hall ticket, candidates will have to go to the official website and use their login credentials. Further, they need to submit the same and the TS PGECET admit card will appear on the screen.

About Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET)

Telangana State Post-graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) is held for admission into ME/ MTech/ MPharm/ MArch/ Graduate level Pharm D (PB), full-time courses in University and Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture Colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023. It is a state-level entrance examination conducted by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

