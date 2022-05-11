TS POLYCET 2022 Applications available at polycetts.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

TS POLYCET 2022: The State Board of Technical Education and Training has released the TS POLYCET Applications 2022 on the official website. Students interested in applying for the TS POLYCET 2022 Exams can visit the official website to complete the applications. According to the dates provided, the last date for students to complete the TS POLYCET 2022 exam applications is June 4, 2022.

The TS POLYCET 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on June 30, 2022. Students must note that the TS POLYCET 2022 applications are available for the students in the online mode only. To complete the applications students need to visit the TS POLYCET 2022 official website and click on the link provided.

How to fill TS POLYCET 2022 Applications

The TS POLYCET 2022 application forms are available on the official website of the State Board of Technical Education and Training. To complete the TS POLYCET registration and Application process students can follow the steps provided below.

TS POLYCET 2022 Application Process

To complete the TS POLYCET 2022 Applications students are first required to visit the official website and click on ‘File application’. After entering all the necessary details in the TS POLYCET 2022 applications candidates will be guided to the page to upload photographs and signature images.

After uploading the photograph and signature in the application form, they will be able to submit the application fee through the link provided. Students must note that they will be eligible to print their TS POLYCET 2022 hall tickets only if they have completed the application form filling procedure.

