UCEED 2023 Counselling Registration Ends Today for BDes Programme, Check Seat Matrix Here

UCEED 2023 Counselling Registration: As per the official schedule, IIT Bombay will end the counselling registration for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) today i.e. March 31, 2023. Candidates who have passed the UCEED 2023 must apply for the counselling must apply by today only. They can visit the official website i.e. uceed.iitb.ac.in for the same.

There will be three rounds of UCEED 2023 seat allotment. As per the official schedule, the authorities will announce the seat allotment for Round 1 on April 10, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule here.

UCEED 2023 Counselling Schedule

Event Date Submission of Online Application for BDes Programme Mar 14 to 31, 2023 Seat allotment round 1 Apr 10, 2023 Seat allotment round 2 May 10, 2023 Seat allotment round 3 Jun 10, 2023

How to Apply for UCEED 2023 Counselling?

Candidates who have passed the UCEED 2023 exam can apply for the counselling process. They can check out the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BDes application

Step 3: Check eligibility criteria and seat matrix

Step 4: Verify the details and fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Take a printout of the form and sign it

Step 7: Upload the signed application form

UCEED 2023 Counselling: BDes Seat Matrix for Academic Year 2023-24



Institutes Open Open-PwD EWS EWS-PwD OBC-NCL OBC-PwD SC SC-PwD ST ST-PWD Total IIT Bombay 15 0 3 1 10 0 5 0 2 1 37 IIT Delhi 7 0 2 0 5 1 3 0 2 0 20 IIT Guwahati 22 1 6 0 14 1 7 1 4 0 56 IIT Hyderabad 10 0 2 1 7 0 4 0 2 0 26 IIITDM Jabalpur 25 1 7 0 17 1 9 1 5 0 66 Total 79 2 20 2 53 3 28 2 15 1 205

The official statement reads, “Three rounds of seat allocation will be conducted. However, once the seats are filled, the seat allocation will be closed. Seat will be provisionally allotted based on the applicant’s All India Rank (AIR) in UCEED 2023, category, and choice of institutes.”

“Selected candidates will be sent provisional allotment letters via their registered email, and will be directed to an online payment system to remit the Seat Acceptance Fee of ₹ 60,000 (Rupees Sixty Thousand only) for GEN/EWS/OBC-NCL and ₹ 15,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Thousand only) for SC/ST/PwD.”

