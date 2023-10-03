UCEED 2024 Applications Commence, Apply Until October 31

UCEED 2024 Admission: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has started the UCEED 2024 application process today, October 3, 2023. Students interested in applying for the undergraduate design programmes can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. The last date for students to submit their applications is October 31, 2023.

The UCEED 2024 applications is available on the official website - uceedapp.iitb.ac.in. Candidates applying must make sure that they first read through the eligibility criteria without fail. Candidates applying can check here the UCEED 2024 application, and admission details. The information brochure for the UCEED 2024 exams is available on the official website.

UCEED 2024 Application Form - Click Here

UCEED 2024 Schedule

Particulars Date Online Registration Start Date October 3, 2023 Online Registration End Date

(with regular fee) October 31, 2023 Online Registration End Date

(with Rs. 500 late fee) November 08, 2023 UCEED 2024 Exam January 21, 2024

UCEED 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Before applying for the UCEED 2024 exams, it is mandatory for candidates to check through the eligibility criteria prescribed for the undergraduate design exams.

Candidates who have cleared the class 10 exams in 2023 and those appearing for the class 12 exams in 2024 are eligible to apply for UCEED

Students will be able to appear for the exams twice in consecutive years

Those born on or after October 1999 are eligible to appear for the exams. A relaxation of 5 years is also granted for candidates from reserved categories.

Steps to Apply for UCEED 2024

The UCEED 2024 applications will be available on the official website shortly. Those candidates eligible to appear for the entrance exams can follow the steps given here to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UCEED

Step 2: Click on the new registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details to complete the registration process

Step 4: Fill out the UCEED application form

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and submit the application fee

Step 6: Save the filled application and click on submit

