UCEED, CEED 2024 Registration To Close on Oct 31, Get Direct Link Here

UCEED, CEED 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will close the registration window for UCEED and CEED programmes on October 31, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested and are yet to apply for UCEED, CEED exams to get admission into various UG and PG design courses can fill out the registration form through the official websites - ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their applications with the payment of regular fee by October 31, 2023. The last date to register for the UCEED, CEED exam 2024 with a late fee is November 8 2023. The examination authority will release the admit cards on January 5, 2023. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions carefully before filling up the application form online.

UCEED 2024 Registration - Direct Link



CEED 2024 Registration Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

UCEED CEED 2024 Application Fees

Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of fees to get themselves registered for UCEED, CEED exam 2024.

Category Fees Female Candidates (All) Rs 1,900 SC, ST, PwD Candidates Rs 1,900 All Other Candidates Rs 3,800

How to apply for UCEED, CEED 2024 exam online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to complete the UCEED, CEED 2024 registrations online.

Step 1: Visit the official websites - ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct links to register for UCEED, CEED 2024

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked

Step 5: Upload the respective documents in the given format

Step 6: Make the online payment of the registration fee

Step 7: Go through the details and then submit

Step 8: Download the application confirmation page for future use

