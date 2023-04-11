UCEED Cut off 2023 Released for 1st Round, Check Institute-Wise Ranks Here

  1. Home
UCEED Cut off 2023 has been declared for Round 1. The authorities have released the list of provisionally selected candidates. Check category-wise opening and closing ranks

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 11, 2023 17:12 IST
UCEED Cut-Off 2023: As per the latest updates, IIT Bombay has released the institute-wise cut-off for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED). The authorities have uploaded the cut-off in form of opening and closing ranks. Along with this, the list of selected candidates in the 1st round of admissions to the BDes programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur for the academic year 2023-2024 is announced.

After checking the UCEED Cut off 2023,  provisionally selected candidates can accept or reject the allotted seats. If interested, candidates must accept the allotted seats between April 15 and 26, 2023. They will have to pay the fees through the payment portal by April 26, 2023, without fail. The authorities will send an email to all the shortlisted candidates carrying the payment details. The provisional seat allotment letter available soon on the candidate portal.

List of Shortlisted Candidates for Round 1- Click Here (PDF file)

UCEED 2023 Cut Off

IIT Bombay

Category

Opening

Closing

Open

1

16

EWS

1

4

OBC-NCL

4

14

SC

1

5

ST

1

3

IIT Delhi

Category

Opening

Closing

Open

18

35

EWS

6

7

OBC-NCL

15

20

OBC-NCL-PWD

2

2

SC

6

9

ST

4

8

IIT Guwahati

Category

Opening

Closing

Open

19

70

Open-PWD

1

1

EWS

5

12

OBC-NCL

21

42

OBC-NCL-PWD

1

1

SC

7

25

ST

5

11

IIT Hyderabad

Category

Opening

Closing

Open

20

57

EWS

13

15

OBC-NCL

17

44

SC

10

20

ST

9

10

IIITDM Jabalpur

Category

Opening

Closing

Open

67

120

Open-PWD

2

2

EWS

16

25

OBC-NCL

46

68

OBC-NCL-PWD

3

3

SC

15

33

ST

12

17

The authorities will declare the UCEED 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 on May 10, 2023. Whereas, the provisional seat allotment for Round 3 will be announced on June 10, 2023.

