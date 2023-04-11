UCEED Cut off 2023 Released for 1st Round, Check Institute-Wise Ranks Here

UCEED Cut-Off 2023: As per the latest updates, IIT Bombay has released the institute-wise cut-off for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED). The authorities have uploaded the cut-off in form of opening and closing ranks. Along with this, the list of selected candidates in the 1st round of admissions to the BDes programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur for the academic year 2023-2024 is announced.
After checking the UCEED Cut off 2023, provisionally selected candidates can accept or reject the allotted seats. If interested, candidates must accept the allotted seats between April 15 and 26, 2023. They will have to pay the fees through the payment portal by April 26, 2023, without fail. The authorities will send an email to all the shortlisted candidates carrying the payment details. The provisional seat allotment letter available soon on the candidate portal.
UCEED 2023 Cut Off
IIT Bombay
|
Category
|
Opening
|
Closing
|
Open
|
1
|
16
|
EWS
|
1
|
4
|
OBC-NCL
|
4
|
14
|
SC
|
1
|
5
|
ST
|
1
|
3
IIT Delhi
|
Category
|
Opening
|
Closing
|
Open
|
18
|
35
|
EWS
|
6
|
7
|
OBC-NCL
|
15
|
20
|
OBC-NCL-PWD
|
2
|
2
|
SC
|
6
|
9
|
ST
|
4
|
8
IIT Guwahati
|
Category
|
Opening
|
Closing
|
Open
|
19
|
70
|
Open-PWD
|
1
|
1
|
EWS
|
5
|
12
|
OBC-NCL
|
21
|
42
|
OBC-NCL-PWD
|
1
|
1
|
SC
|
7
|
25
|
ST
|
5
|
11
IIT Hyderabad
|
Category
|
Opening
|
Closing
|
Open
|
20
|
57
|
EWS
|
13
|
15
|
OBC-NCL
|
17
|
44
|
SC
|
10
|
20
|
ST
|
9
|
10
IIITDM Jabalpur
|
Category
|
Opening
|
Closing
|
Open
|
67
|
120
|
Open-PWD
|
2
|
2
|
EWS
|
16
|
25
|
OBC-NCL
|
46
|
68
|
OBC-NCL-PWD
|
3
|
3
|
SC
|
15
|
33
|
ST
|
12
|
17
The authorities will declare the UCEED 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 on May 10, 2023. Whereas, the provisional seat allotment for Round 3 will be announced on June 10, 2023.
