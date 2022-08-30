UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar To Take Charge As Interim Head of AICTE From 1 September

AICTE Interim Head: As per media updates, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar will be appointed as the interim head of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). UGC Chairperson will be appointed as the acting head of the council as the present chairperson of AICTE, Anil Sahasrabudhe would be relieved of his duties on 1st September 2022. This decision has been made by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

AICTE Official Notification

It has been stated in the official notification that - "While the appointment of a regular Chairman, AICTE is under progress, approval of Hon'ble Education Minister is conveyed to entrust the additional charge of Chairman AICTE temporarily to Professor M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission till the appointment of a regular Chairman, AICTE or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

About UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar assumed office as the Chairman of UGC India on 4th February 2022. Prior to that, he was the Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) from 2016 till 2022. Widely regarded for his knowledge in electronic engineering and associated areas, Kumar obtained MS(EE) and PhD (EE) degrees from the Dept of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. He has previously worked as Assistant professor at IIT Kharagpur and Associate Professor at IIT Delhi.

Who is Anil Sahasrabudhe?

Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe is the current Chairman of AICTE, who joined office as the chairperson in 2015. He will be be on attaining 65 years and would be relieved of his duties on 1st September 2022. He is currently a professor of Mechanical Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. As per the official website of AICTE, Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe graduated from BVB College of Engineering and Technology, Hubli which is affiliated to Karnataka University.

UGC Released List of 21 Fake Universities

Recently, the University Grants Commission (UGC) released a list of 21 fake universities functioning in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, UP, Odisha, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. The universities include All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS), St John's University, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), United Nations University and Vocational University, Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Univirsity (open university), Christ New Testament Deemed University etc.