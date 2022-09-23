UGC releases list of Central Universities for UG Admissions based on CUET 2022 scores

Central Universities Admission list: The University Grants Commission has released a combined list of Central Universities where UG Admissions are underway. The list includes the link to the university admission portal, details on the admission process, last date to apply, tentative admission schedule, criteria for merit list based on CUET scores and the date of commencement of classes at the university.

Central Universities across the country will be conducting the admissions for the undergraduate programmes based on the CUET UG 2022 score. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET Examinations and wish to apply for admission to undergraduate programmes in central universities can visit the individual university website and complete the admission process.

UGC List of Central Universities Official notification

Central Universities including Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, AMU, and Allahabad University are conducting admissions to the undergraduate programmes based on the CUET Examination and admission guidelines.

A total of 45 Central universities will be conducting admissions to the undergraduate programmes based on the scores obtained by students in the CUET UG 2022 entrance exams. Candidates interested in submitting applications for the UG Admissions in the universities can visit the official website or click on the link available on this page to get regular updates on the admission notification and other details.

Delhi University has commenced the UG Admissions and as per media reports, close to 6.4 Lakh applications have already been received by the university. Although the choice of university was asked during the CUET Registration process fresh applications can also be submitted by students for more options and choices with regard to admissions.

Also Read: KEAM Seat Allotment List 2022 (OUT): Round 1 Final Allotment List Released at cee.kerala.gov.in