University of Mysore Results 2023 Declared; Download UOM Mark Sheet at uni-mysore.ac.in

University of Mysore Results 2023: The University of Mysore has declared results for BSCSS18 B, D & F Semester July - 2023 today: September 12, 2023. Students who appeared in the semester examinations can check out the results on the official website: results.uomexam.com. They have to enter login credentials to access the mark sheet online.
Apart from this, Mysore University Results 2023 has also been announced for the BBA18 Sixth Semester, BVAA18 D & F Semester, and BA18 B & D Semester July session. Students can also check out these results on the official website.
University of Mysore Results 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access results is provided below:
BSCSS18 B, D & F Semester July - 2023 results
UOM Results 2023: Login Credentials Required
Check out the mandatory information to access the scorecard below:
- Registration Number
- Date of Birth
How to Check University of Mysore Results 2023?
Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the mark sheet:
Step 1: Visit the official website: results.uomexam.com
Step 2: Enter the registration no., and DOB in the login window
Step 3: Submit the login credentials
Step 4: University of Mysore Results 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the mark sheet
Step 6: Take a printout for future references
Mysore University Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Mark Sheet
Check out the important details below:
Registration Number
College Name
Subject
Semester
Degree
Maximum Marks
Marks Obtained
Total Marks
Qualifying Status
