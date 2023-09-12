University of Mysore Results 2023 Declared; Download UOM Mark Sheet at uni-mysore.ac.in

  1. Home
Mysore University Result 2023 has been declared now. Students can download marksheets on the official website: results.uomexam.com by entering login details. Get direct link here.

Updated: Sep 12, 2023 13:14 IST
University of Mysore Results 2023

University of Mysore Results 2023: The University of Mysore has declared results for BSCSS18 B, D & F Semester July - 2023 today: September 12, 2023. Students who appeared in the semester examinations can check out the results on the official website: results.uomexam.com. They have to enter login credentials to access the mark sheet online.

Apart from this, Mysore University Results 2023 has also been announced for the BBA18 Sixth Semester, BVAA18 D & F Semester, and BA18 B & D Semester July session. Students can also check out these results on the official website.

University of Mysore Results 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is provided below:

BSCSS18 B, D & F Semester July - 2023 results 

Click Here

UOM Results 2023: Login Credentials Required

Check out the mandatory information to access the scorecard below:

  • Registration Number
  • Date of Birth

How to Check University of Mysore Results 2023?

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the mark sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.uomexam.com

Step 2: Enter the registration no., and DOB in the login window

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: University of Mysore Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the mark sheet

Step 6: Take a printout for future references

Mysore University Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Mark Sheet

Check out the important details below:

Registration Number

College Name

Subject

Semester

Degree

Maximum Marks

Marks Obtained

Total Marks

Qualifying Status

