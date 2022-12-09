UoH MBA Admission 2023: Application Process Commence, Apply at uohyd.ac.in

MBA Admissions 2023: Hyderabad University has started the application process for the MBA Admissions to the 2023-25 batch. Candidates interested in applying for admission can visit the official website of the university to complete the registration process.

Candidates applying for the Hyderabad University MBA Admissions must have appeared for the CAT 2022 exams. Candidates applying must also have completed their undergraduate course with a minimum of 60% marks. Those in the final year of their undergraduate programme are also eligible to apply for the MBA course.

The last date for candidates to submit the Hyderabad University MBA applications is December 15, 2022. Candidates interested in applying can visit the official website of the university - uohyd.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the Hyderabad University MBA Admissions 2022 through the direct link available here.

Steps to apply for Hyderabad University MBA Admissions 2023

The link for candidates to apply for the Hyderabad University MBA programme is available on the official website of the university. To complete the application process candidates are required to visit the website and register through the link given online.

Step 1: Visit the Hyderabad university official website

Step 2: Click MBA 2023 Admission Section

Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter the required details

Step 4: Login and complete the online application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final link

Admissions are conducted to the Two years MBA full-time programme. Candidates applying for the MBA Admissions must make sure that they cross-check the details entered in the application form.

