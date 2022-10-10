UP BEd JEE Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 Expected Soon, Check Updates Here

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2022: As per the updates, the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) will release the Uttar Pradesh BEd Counselling seat allotment result 2022 anytime soon now. Candidates will be able to check UP BEd JEE counselling seat allotment result 2022 for round 1 at mjpru.ac.in. Earlier, as per the official date released, the UP BEd JEE counselling allotment result was scheduled to be announced on 9th October 2022, however, it is not yet declared.

Also, there has been no updates from the officials regarding the release of UP BEd JEE counselling 2022 seat allotment result for round 1. Once released, candidates will have to use their registration number and password to check the same. All the shortlisted candidates will further have to pay the fees for seat confirmation.

How To Check UP BEd JEE Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1?

Only those candidates who have been allotted rank in the UP B.Ed JEE 2022-24 merit list will be eligible to participate in counselling. To check the seat allotment result, candidates will have to visit the official website - mjpru.ac.in and upbed2022.in. On the homepage, candidates have to click on UP BEd JEE seat allotment link. Further, on the new page, in the login window, they need to enter their registration number and password. Candidates have to click on the submit tab. The Uttar Pradesh JEE B.Ed seat allotment round 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2022

As per the details shared by the officials, the UP B.Ed counselling process include - registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and confirmation of seats by paying the specified fees. MJPRU will begin UP BEd JEE phase 2 registration soon. The counselling will be conducted for candidates who have secured state rank between 75,001 and 2,00,000. The UP BEd JEE counselling is held for admission in the B.Ed courses in various participating colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

