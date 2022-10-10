Bihar CET B.Ed Counselling 2022: Spot round registration begin today, Apply at biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Bihar CET B.Ed Counselling: Lalit Narayan Mithila University begin the Bihar CET B.Ed Counselling 2022 Spot Round today - October 10, 2022. As per the notification available on the official website the CET B.Ed 2022 qualified students eligible to participate in the spot counselling round and the admission process for the two-year B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri programme can apply for the Spot Round counselling until October 17, 2022.

Bihar CET B.Ed 2022 Counselling registration link will be available on the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in. The merit list for the candidates who are eligible for admissions will be available on the notice board of the concerned colleges on October 12, 2022, and the paper verification and admissions at the concerned colleges will be done from October 13 to 17, 2022.

Eligibility to apply for Spot Counselling Round

Candidates who have registered for the Bihar CET B.Ed counselling process but were not admitted in any of the colleges in the initial counselling rounds can apply for the Bihar CET B.Ed Spot Counselling round.

Bihar CET B.Ed admissions to the various courses will be conducted based on the merit of the students. The merit list will be prepared by the colleges based on the applications submitted by the students. Candidates who secure admission are required to submit a partial admission fee of Rs. 3000/-.

Candidates must also note that those who have not registered for the Bihar CET B.Ed Counselling procedure will not be considered for the admission spot counselling round.

