UP Board Exam 2022: Leaked Class 12 English Paper Re-exam to be held today in 24 Districts, Get Details Here

UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be holding the UP Board 12th English Exam 2022 today – 13th April 2022. The exam for the English subject is being reconducted again in 24 districts of the state after the paper was leaked and the exam was cancelled earlier on 30th March 2022.

UP Board 12th English Paper Re-Exam in 24 Districts

On 30th March, the UP Board Class 12 English paper was found to be circulating online on different social media platforms just minutes before the start of the examination. Upon investigation, it was found that the leaked paper was being used for UPMSP Class 12 English examination in 24 districts, following which the exam was cancelled and is being re-conducted today. Today, the UP Board 12th English Subject Exam will be held in Ballia, Etah, Baghpat, Badaun, Sitapur, Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Azamgarh, Agra, Varanasi, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Jalaun, Mahoba, Ambedkar Nagar, and Gorakhpur.

46 People Arrested in UP Board Paper Leak Case

Following the incident, three different FIRs were filed and the investigation was handed over to a Special Task Force of the UP police following which 46 people have been arrested in the matter. According to reports, on 4th April, the UP Police arrested the alleged mastermind of the UP 12th English Paper Leak and solved the case. Police in its statement have named Nirbhay Narayan Singh, manager of a private inter-college who had leaked the paper. UP Police statement read “The manager of Maharajji Devi Memorial Inter College, Nirbhay Narayan Singh along with Rajiv Prajapati leaked the question paper kept in the college.” Apart from this, UP Police STF has also arrested Ballia's District Inspector of Schools, DIoS Brajesh Kumar Mishra and a total of three journalists as part of the paper leak investigation.

