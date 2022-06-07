UP Board Result 2022 Date Live: UPMSP UP Class 10, 12 Results Expected Soon at upresults-nic-in

UP Board Result 2022 Date, UPMSP UP Class 10, 12 Results Live Updates: The UP Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 will be declared soon by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). UPMSP Additional Chief Secretary of Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla dismissed media reports that claim that the UP Board Results 2022 will be declared on June 9th. Shukla stated that the UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Date and Time will be declared on the official result website upresults.nic.in. The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exams were conducted between March and April 2022. The students can their result after it is declared using their roll number and school code that is given on their admit card.
How To Check UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 through SMS?
The students can check UP Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 directly through SMS.
Send it to 56263.
The UP Board Class 10th and 12th result will be declared on official UP Board Results website upresults.nic.in.
UPMSP will declare the UP Board Result 2022 Date and Time on the official website— upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has reacted to media reports stating that UP Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 will not be declared on June 9. UPMSP Additional Chief Secretary of Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla clarified that the UP Board Result 2022 date and time has not been officially declared by the department.
The UP Board Result 2022 direct link will be available once the UP Class 10th and 12th Results are declared. The results will be declared on upresults.nic.in.
UP Board Class 10 Exam 2022 Dates-March 24 to April 11, 2022
UP Board Class 12 Exam 2022 Dates- March 24 to April 20, 2022
UPMSP UP Board had released a list of helpline numbers before the UP Class 10 and 12 Exams 2022 for feedback and suggestions. The helpline numbers are as follows-
1800-180-5310
1800-180-5312
1800-180-6607
1800-180-6608
-upmsp.edu.in
-results.gov.in
-results.nic.in
-results.upmsp.edu.in
-up10.jagranjosh.com
-up12.jagranjosh.com
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 is likely to be announced on June 9th. Over 47 lakh students had appeared for the UP Board exams this year and are awaiting the UP Board Result announcement.
The main website of UP Board Result 2022 results.nic.in is down. The website server is facing a temporary technical problem.
The students require the following important credentials to check their UPMSP UP Class 10 and 12 Result 2022-
-Roll Number
-School Code
(Both these credentials are given on the admit card)
As per media sources, the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 has been prepared and sent to the Education Ministry for final signs.
UP Class 12 English exam was cancelled in 24 districts after paper leak suspicions in Balia. A particular series of the English exam question paper was discovered to have been leaked in Ballia, after which the exam was cancelled in 24 out of the total 75 districts including Varanasi, Ghaziabad and Gorakhpur where the series of the paper was distributed. The paper was then rescheduled to April 13.
In case the main website crashes, the students can also check their result on the following websites-
-up10.jagranjosh.com
-up12.jagranjosh.com
Follow the below steps to check UP Board result 2022:
1. Visit the official result website - upresults.nic.in.
2. Click on UP Board High School (Class X) Examination- 2022 Results for Class 10th Result
3. Click on UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination- 2022 Results
4. Enter Roll and School Code (Given on the admit card)
5. Enter Captcha Code and Submit to View Result.
The students can check their UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 on the following websites-
-upresults.nic.in
-upmsp.edu.in
The UP Board Result 2022 Date is likely to be announced in a day or two. UP Class 10th and 12th results might be released on June 9. Earlier reports had suggested that the UP Board Result 2022 will be released on June 10.
As per various media reports, the UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 will be released in this week itself, second week of June. Many reports suggest that UP Board Result 2022 is likely to be declared on June 9.