UP Board Result 2023: Around 1 Crore Copies Evaluated, Check Expected UPMSP Result Date Here

UP Board Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is evaluating the UP board exam copies for classes 10, 12. As per updates, the UP board paper evaluation will be concluded on April 1, 2023. As of now, 1.25 crore copies of the Uttar Pradesh 10, 12 board exam has been evaluated. UPMSP has appointed 89,698 examiners to evaluate about 1.86 crore high school exam answer sheets. Whereas 54,235 examiners will assess the 1.33 crore UP intermediate exam papers.

Based on this, it can be expected that UP Board result 2023 will be announced by April in online mode. Over 53 lakh students who appeared for the exam can check their UP board result for classes 10, 12 in online mode through the official website. An official update regarding UP Board result 2023 date and time will be announced by UPMSP.

UP Board Results 2023: Over 1.25 Crore Copies Evaluated

As per media reports, UP Secondary Education Council Secretary Divya Kant Shukla informed, 3.19 crore UPMSP board exam answer sheets are being evaluated and over 1.40 lakh examiners are evaluating copies at 258 evaluation centres. As per the recent updates, so far more than 1.25 crore copies have been evaluated. The deadline for UP Board result evaluation paper is set for April 1, 2023.

UP Board Result 2023 Expected Date

According to local media reports, the UP board result 2023 will be declared in the second week of April. However, an official confirmation regarding the release date of UP 10, 12 result 2023 is still awaited. Once released, the same will be updated on this page too. Also, students can check their UP board result 2023 on the official website of UPMSP -upmsp.edu.in. They have to use their roll number to download the UP Board result 2023.

