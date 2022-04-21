UP CM Yogi pushes for Educational Reforms, State-level Ranking for Educational Institutions, New Board Exam Pattern On Cards

UP CM Yogi Adityanath pushes for Educational Reforms: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to introduce some key reforms in the education sector recently. In line with this, UP Govt is likely to introduce state-level ranking for educational institutions and also introduce a new exam pattern UPMSP’s annual board exams for high school and intermediate students. In a high-level meeting convened on Wednesday, UP CM Yogi directed officials to implement these steps in order to improve the overall education landscape of the state. The key educational reforms proposed by CM Yogi are as follows:

State-Level Ranking Framework

Speaking at the meeting, UP CM directed officials to develop and launch a state-level ranking framework for education institutes. He said that "On the lines of NIRF, an SIRF should be started. It will help foster a healthy competition among institutes and make everyone strive for improvement.” Further emphasizing the need for a state-level educational ranking system, Yogi also added that this data will also be useful to students on in securing admissions, and also for placement agencies to decide which institutes to target to get qualified human resources.

New Sports Policy

The second key reform that was proposed by UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the meeting was the introduction of a New Sports Policy for the state. The sports policy is intended to help identify, groom and train talented sportspersons who can bring laurels to the state at the national level and also for India. He directed officials to consult sports professionals to develop a holistic sports policy that can help achieve these goals. Along similar lines, he also directed officials to speed up work on Major Dhyanchand Sports University in Meerut and appoint an “eminent sportsperson” as its Vice-Chancellor.

New Exam Pattern for Board Exams

Coming to school education, UP CM said that for many years, School education had remained under the grip of the ‘Education Mafia’, but by holding "cheating-free" examinations, the government has taken the first steps towards bringing about much-needed change in it. However, emphasising the need for further improvement, CM Yogi said that the exam pattern for Class 12 and Class 10 Board exams held by UPMSP should also be revised. At the same time, he also proposed the introduction of internships for class 9 and class 11 students under skilled professionals.

3 New Universities to be Setup

Taking stalk of the work being carried out for setting up 3 new universities, UP CM also directed officials to finish the first phase of three new universities- Ma Shakumbari University, Saharanpur, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, Aligarh, and Maharaja Suheldev state university, Azamgarh -- by 2023.

Other Measures and Reforms

In addition to the big-ticket reforms discussed above, UP CM also directed officials to carry out other improvement measures as well such as:

Career Counselling Cell: CM Yogi noted that every institute or educational establishment should mandatorily have a career counselling cell.

Direct Benefit Schemes: Taking the DBT route to help teachers and students, CM proposed introducing cashless treatment facility to government school teachers and direct cash transfer for school uniforms and other items directly to the students, in the next 6 months.

New Institutes: CM Yogi also directed officials to prepare a plan for the establishment of an international pharmacy, a bio-engineering research institute, and a school of Planning and urban management.

Websites for Schools: He also directed to ensure the availability of Wi-fi Facilities at all government schools and individual websites to be developed for each of them. He also proposed govt schools to have on record email ids of all their students, and employ a biometric attendance system.

