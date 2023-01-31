UP Government Initiates Aarohini Campaign for Underprivileged Girls in Schools, Check Details Here

UP Government: According to the media reports, a senior official stated on January 29, 2023 (Sunday) that the Uttar Pradesh Government has taken a decision for all school girls for their academic growth and development. The Aarohini Campaign is an initiative for the empowerment of young women who belong to underprivileged backgrounds.

In order to ensure the safety and security of all school girls across the state in nearly 746 Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls Schools, the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan will work under the Aarohini Initiative Training Programme, launched by the UP government.

Main Focus of Aarohini Campaign

The Uttar Pradesh Government introduced the Aarohini Initiative Training Program for the well-being of girls in all schools. The major goal of this scheme is Gender sensitisation which is intended to address gender inequality concerns in the city. Moreover, the reports came that this campaign will be executed in three different phases, according to the announcement made by the Director General of School Education Vijay Kiran Anand.

The first stage of the event is scheduled to commence on February 1, 2023, and will involve teacher training in order to train them to carry out the further process.

Also, it has been informed that two teachers from each Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls' School will be assigned to this project. These instructs would acquire the official training before teaching the students at their respective schools. It came to light that the institutions would also groom the girls through healthy discussions as well as other academic activities in addition to the teachers.

Aarohini Training Details

As per the information, the Aarohini Campaign’s main objective is to make all female students studying in schools independent and confident. The girls coming from the underprivileged section will be made capable and self-reliant, according to an official press release. This training program will enable the girls to raise their voices for their exclusive rights, as declared in the Indian Constitution. First of all the training will be provided to full-time teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Schools and it will begin on February 1, 2023, in Lucknow.

