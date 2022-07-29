UP Govt bans entry of School Students in malls, parks, restaurants Wearing School Uniforms, Get Details Here

UP Govt order on School Uniforms: Yogi Adityanath led UP Government has banned entry of school students inside shopping malls, parks and restaurants as well as other places of recreation wearing school uniforms. The new norms have been prescribed by the state government to check students from missing classes and roaming around after bunking classes. The new rules direct the security agencies to stop entry of school students who are in their school uniform from visiting parks, restaurants and shopping malls. The order will be imposed strictly on school students who are found to be roaming around outside the school premises during the school timings.

Order to check Students Bunking School Classes

The UP Government’s latest order is set to impact school students in a major way as they would now not be granted entry in any place of recreation wearing school uniforms. The decision has been taken by the government after several instances of students bunking school classes and visiting shopping malls, parks and restaurants surfaced throughout the state. Such students miss their class and instead indulge in loitering and other activating during school hours, which leads to poor performance in the examination. To check this, going forward no school students who in their school uniforms will be allowed inside malls, parks, restaurants and other places of recreation.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exam 2023: From Single Exam to Changes in Marks Weightage, Know Key Changes Here