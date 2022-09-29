UP NEET PG 2022 Merit List Released at upneet.gov.in for Round 1, Choice Filling Process To Begin Soon

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Merit List (OUT): The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DMGEUP) has published the merit list for the UP NEET PG 2022 counselling first round in online mode. All the registered candidates can check the UP NEET PG 2022 merit list for MD, MDS and DNB at upneet.gov.in. The authorities have released the UP NEET PG 2022 counselling merit list in the form of PDF.

Candidates whose names have been mentioned in the UP NEET PG 2022 merit list will be eligible to enter their choices from today at 2 PM. Earlier, as per the released schedule, the DGMEUP has to release the UP NEET PG counselling merit list between 28th and 29th September 2022.

UP NEET PG Counselling Merit List 2022 for DNB - Direct Link (Available Now)

UP NEET PG Counselling Merit List 2022 for MDS - Direct Link (Available Now)

UP NEET PG Counselling Merit List 2022 for MD/MS - Direct Link (Available Now)

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates UP PG NEET merit list 29th September 2022 (Released) UP NEET PG choice filling 29th September 2022 (From 2 PM) Last date for choice filling 2nd October 2022 till 2 PM UP NEET PG counselling Result 3rd or 4th October 2022 UP NEET PG Allotment Letter 5th to 8th October 2022

How To Check UP NEET PG Counselling Merit List 2022?

The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh has released the UP NEET PG merit list in online mode. Candidates will be able to check the same from the official website - upneet.gov.in. They can go through the steps to know complete details -

1st Step - Go to the official website for UP NEET PG - upneet.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down, candidates will see NEET PG merit list link.

3rd Step - Now, select and click on the respective courses - (MD, MDS or DNB) PDF.

4th Step - The file will appear on the screen, now check the name and save the PDF file for future.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022

Now that the merit list of Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling has been released, the authorities will soon activate the window to enter choices of courses and colleges at the official website. UP NEET PG counselling is conducted for those who have qualified in the NEET PG exam and want to get admission in postgraduate courses in the various government medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh.