    JNU Admission 2022 Registration for UG Courses Begins Through CUET at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    JNU Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) admission portal for registration of UG courses is available now. Candidates who have qualified in CUET UG exam can apply for JNU admission from the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Check updates here 

    Updated: Sep 28, 2022 13:15 IST
    JNU Admission 2022 Registration for UG Courses
    JNU Admission 2022 Registration for UG Courses
    JNU Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the online registration for undergraduate courses admission from today i.e 28th September 2022. Candidates with CUET UG scores can apply for JNU admission 2022 at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Those who wish to apply for JNU UG admission can login through their CUET login credentials and fill up the application form. 
     
    For JNU admission 2022 registration, candidates will have to fill out an online application with personal details and qualification details. Candidates must know that no application form will be accepted without the submission of JNU admission registration fees. 
     
    JNU Admission 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    How To Apply for JNU Admission 2022? 

    To register for Jawaharlal Nehru University, candidates will have to visit the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Once they have successfully, submitted their personal details, an application number will be generated. It will be used to fill up the application form in online mode. The JNU application is a four-step process - filling out the personal details, and education details, uploading of scanned photograph and signature and payment of online application fees. 
     
    To submit the form, candidates will have to pay the registration fees. The JNU registration fees for candidates belonging to the General category, Economically Weaker Section and OBC is Rs. 250 whereas those from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Persons with Disabilities have to pay Rs. 100. Foreign nationals will have to pay Rs 2,392 for registration.

    JNU Admission 2022 Notice Available on Official Website 

    As per the official notice released on the official website, it has been stated - "The entrance test for B.A. (Hons.) is a common test for all languages. Candidates seeking admission to B.A. (Hons.) in JNU should have appeared for CUET (UG) 2022. They are required to opt for Section IA - English test (Code 101) and Section III - General test (501) for admission to JNU. Candidates who have not appeared in both the sections, i.e. section IA (English test) and Section III (general test), will not be considered for admission in JNU.” 

    JNU UG Admission 2022 Courses

    UG Courses 

    UG Courses 

    COP Mongolian

    B.A. (Hons.) Persian

    B.A. (Hons.) Pashto

    COP Bhasha Indonesia

    B.A. (Hons.) Korean

    B.Sc.-M.Sc. Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology

    B.A. (Hons.) Arabic

    B.A. (Hons.) Spanish

    B.A. (Hons.) German

    B.A. (Hons.) French

    B.A. (Hons.) Japanese

    B.A. (Hons.) Chinese

    B.A. (Hons.) Russian

    COP Uzbek

    COP Pashto

    COP Urdu

    COP Hebrew

    COP Yoga Philosophy

    COP Vedic Culture

    COP Sanskrit Computational Linguistics

    COP Pali

    COP Sanskrit

    JNU Admission 2022 For PG Courses 

    This year the university has mandated CUET for admission to undergraduate programmes. As admission in JNU has started for UG courses, it is expected that JNU PG admissions through CUET PG scores will also start soon. Candidates who have appeared for CUET PG exam can apply for the JNU admission to PG courses.  

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification