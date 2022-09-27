DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University Conducts Webinar on Admission Process 2022

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University is conducting a series of public webinars for students and parents regarding DU undergraduate admissions. As per the media reports, the DU webinars will be held on 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th September 2022 on different topics - CSAS 2022, UGCF and admission under extracurricular activities and sports quota.

These webinars will be live streamed on the Delhi university's YouTube channel - youtube.com/univofdelhi. These sessions will be held by the university authorities however, the colleges have also been asked to conduct open sessions on their end to address all the queries of students.

DU Admission 2022 Webinars

As per reports, the first webinar is being conducted today i.e 27th September 2022. The DU admissions webinar is being held to explain the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022. Tomorrow, on 28th September, Delhi University will conduct the online webinar explaining the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF).

Further, on third day i.e 29th September Delhi University will be conducting seminar on admission under extracurricular activities and sports quota for the students. The authorities will also conduct one webinar on reservation policies for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS and PwBD categories on 30th September 2022.

Later on 30th October, a webinar on admissions under Non-Collegiate Women Education Board or NCWEB will also be conducted. Earlier, on Friday, Registrar Vikas Gupta and Dean Admissions Haneet Gandhi conducted a session with all colleges to explain this year’s admissions procedure to them.

DU UG Admission 2022 Based on CUET Scores

This year, Delhi University is holding admission based on CUET marks. Apart from that, the Delhi University admissions 2022 is being done in three phases on the CSAS portal – admission.uod.ac.in. As per the CSAS admission procedure, the first phase is registration, second is choice filling and the seats will be allocated in the third phase.

In phase 1, candidates have to register by providing details of their CUET UG results. In the second phase, they have to choose their preferred courses and colleges in the order of preference. As per the released schedule, the DU admission phases 1 and 2 will be concluded on 10th October 2022.

