JNU to launch UG Admission Portal Soon, Check Admission Details Here

JNU UG Admissions 2022: As per media reports, Jawaharlal Nehru University is planning to launch the admission portal for UG courses by today - September 27, 2022. The admissions to the undergraduate programmes are being conducted through the CUET 2022 examination scores.

The National Testing Agency released the CUET 2022 Results for the Undergraduate entrance examinations on September 15, 2022. JNU along with other Central Universities and a few state universities will be conducting the admissions to the undergraduate programmes based on the marks secured by students in the CUET Exams.

JNU Deputy Registrar - Admission Jagadosh Singh issued a notification mentioning that the JNU Admission branch is processing data and details of the candidates provided by NTA. He further added that the UG Admission portal will open shortly.

JNU Notification - Click Here

JNU UG Programmes offered

Jawaharlal Nehru University offers 10 UG programmes and 34 PG programmes with a total intake of 342 for UG courses and 1025 for PG courses. Until 2019, JNU conducted admissions to the UG and PG programmes through the JNUEEE exams.

With the CUET Exams, the university will not be taking into consideration, the marks secured by students at the CUET entrance and based on the number of seats, the admissions will be conducted.

Candidates interested in applying for the UG programmes are required to register themselves in the 2022 Admission portal and complete the choice filling process. Students will be allotted seats in various courses based on the choices entered.

Details of the admission and allotment process will be released along with the JNU 2022-23 admission portal. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates on the JNU UG Admissions 2022.

