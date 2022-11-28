UP NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round College Reporting Begins, Check List of Documents Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has started the UP NEET PG mop-up reporting process. All the candidates who have been allotted seats during UP NEET PG counselling mop-up round will be eligible for reporting at allotted institiutes till November 30, 2022.

Candidates who are yet to report at the allotted institutes must download UP NEET PG mop-up round allotment letter in online mode. They can download the UP NEET PG mop-up counselling 2022 allotment letter at upneet.gov.in. The officials are conducting the state's NEET PG counselling for admission to MD, MS, DNB seats in various Medical and Dental colleges across the state.

UP NEET PG Counselling Mop-Up Round Allotment Letter 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

UP NEET PG Counselling Mop-Up Round 2022

The DGME Uttar Pradesh has stated in an official notification that it is mandatory for the candidates who have been allotted seats in the UP NEET PG mop-up round counselling to take admission in the allotted colleges. If a candidate has received a seat under the UP NEET PG mop-up round allotment and failed to take admission, in that case, if any complaint is received and the allotted candidate did not take admission against the seat s/he has blocked, the registration of such candidate in that regard will be referred to the National Medical Council, New Delhi for cancellation and the candidate will be entirely responsible for the act.

List of Documents Required for Admission During UP NEET PG Counselling

NEET PG 2022 admit card

NEET PG 2022 scorecard

Copy of duly filled application form of UP NEET 2022 counselling

Class 10th certificate (as proof of DOB)

UP NEET PG Allotment letter

MBBS Marksheets (all)

Passing Certificate (MBBS degree course)

Internship Completion Certificate

Permanent/provisional Registration Certificate, issued by MCI/SMC

Caste/Community Certificate (if applicable)

Copy of the State Merit List, reflecting the position of the candidate in this list

Also Read: Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: BCECEB to Announce PGMAC Stray Vacancy Result Today