UP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 dates revised, check new schedule here

UP NEET PG counselling 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training has revised the choice filling, locking and seat allotment dates of UP NEET counselling. As per the revised dates, the choice filling and locking process will now start on September 4, 2023. Earlier, the choice-filling process was scheduled to begin from September 1, 2023.

The UP NEET PG seat allotment result 2023 for postgraduate programmes will be declared on September 8 or 9 on the official website: upneet.gov.in. Earlier the officials announced the deferment of resignation of round 1 joined candidates and choice-filling of round 2 till further notice. The decision was taken due to delay in round 1 final seat allotment over interim orders passed by the high court of Andhra Pradesh.

UP NEET PG Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2

Candidates can check the table to know the revised round 2 Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling dates:

Events Dates Online choice-filling September 4 to 7, 2023 UP NEET PG seat allotment result September 8 or 9, 2023 Downloading of seat allotment letter September 10 to 14, 2023 Reporting to the allotted college for admission September 11 to 14, 2023 Commencement of new session September 5, 2023

How to fill UP NEET UG choices for round 2?

Based on the choices filled, the UP NEET PG seat allotment result will be released on September 8 or 9, 2023. Candidates can follow these steps to fill the choice filling and locking process of UP NEET counselling 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration UPNEET PG link

Step 3: Login using the credentials to fill the application form

Step 4: Choose preferred colleges and lock it

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference

