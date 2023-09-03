  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 dates revised, check new schedule here

UP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 dates revised, check new schedule here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The choice filling and locking process of counselling round 2 will now start on September 4, 2023, as per the revised schedule. Candidates can enter UP NEET choices and lock it online at upneet.gov.in till September 7. Check the revised pdf here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 3, 2023 13:17 IST
UP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 dates revised
UP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 dates revised

UP NEET PG counselling 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training has revised the choice filling, locking and seat allotment dates of UP NEET counselling. As per the revised dates, the choice filling and locking process will now start on September 4, 2023. Earlier, the choice-filling process was scheduled to begin from September 1, 2023. 

The UP NEET PG seat allotment result 2023 for postgraduate programmes will be declared on September 8 or 9 on the official website: upneet.gov.in. Earlier the officials announced the deferment of resignation of round 1 joined candidates and choice-filling of round 2 till further notice. The decision was taken due to delay in round 1 final seat allotment over interim orders passed by the high court of Andhra Pradesh. 

UP NEET PG Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2 

Candidates can check the table to know the revised round 2 Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling dates: 

Events 

Dates

Online choice-filling

September 4 to 7, 2023

UP NEET PG seat allotment result

September 8 or 9, 2023

Downloading of seat allotment letter

September 10 to 14, 2023

Reporting to the allotted college for admission

September 11 to 14, 2023

Commencement of new session

September 5, 2023

How to fill UP NEET UG choices for round 2?

Based on the choices filled, the UP NEET PG seat allotment result will be released on September 8 or 9, 2023. Candidates can follow these steps to fill the choice filling and locking process of UP NEET counselling 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration UPNEET PG link 

Step 3: Login using the credentials to fill the application form

Step 4: Choose preferred colleges and lock it

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference

Also Read: AP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Admissions Cancelled Over Fake NMC Permission Letters, Check Updates Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023