AP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Admissions Cancelled Over Fake NMC Permission Letters, Check Updates Here

AP NEET PG Admission 2023: YSR University of Health Sciences has released a notification regarding Andhra Pradesh NEET PG 2023 phase 1 admissions. As per the notification released, the university has cancelled the AP NEET PG phase 1 admissions due to the fake letter of permission issued on behalf of the president of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board to Santhiram Medical College.

According to the notification released, NMC Delhi has released a notification informing that fake/ forged letter of permission was issued on behalf of Member/ President, MARB, NMC Delhi. The notification further clarified that MARB has not issued any such letters for renewal and permission to increase MC seats for Santhiram Medical College, Kurnool and warned against forged letters of permission issued to increase seats in MS Opthalmology from five to 10, MD General Medicine from seven to 24 and MS ENT from one to four.

AP NEET PG Admission Notification - Click Here

Due to this, the phase 1 admissions into the competent authority quota (in-service and non-service) and Management quota for PG medical courses for the 2023024 academic year are cancelled.

The university also informed students that the notification for NEET PG phase 1 counselling to exercise web options and the revised seat matrix will be released shortly. Candidates applying for admission to the postgraduate programmes are advised to keep visiting the official website for further notification on the counselling procedure.

Also Read: GATE 2024 Registration ongoing at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, know major changes here