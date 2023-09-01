  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Admissions Cancelled Over Fake NMC Permission Letters, Check Updates Here

AP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Admissions Cancelled Over Fake NMC Permission Letters, Check Updates Here

YSR University of Health Sciences has cancelled the AP NEET PG round 1 admissions due to fake letter of permission being issued. Check complete details regarding the notification here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 1, 2023 13:08 IST
AP NEET PG Counselling Admission 2023
AP NEET PG Counselling Admission 2023

AP NEET PG Admission 2023: YSR University of Health Sciences has released a notification regarding Andhra Pradesh NEET PG 2023 phase 1 admissions. As per the notification released, the university has cancelled the AP NEET PG phase 1 admissions due to the fake letter of permission issued on behalf of the president of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board to Santhiram Medical College. 

According to the notification released, NMC Delhi has released a notification informing that fake/ forged letter of permission was issued on behalf of Member/ President, MARB, NMC Delhi. The notification further clarified that MARB has not issued any such letters for renewal and permission to increase MC seats for Santhiram Medical College, Kurnool and warned against forged letters of permission issued to increase seats in MS Opthalmology from five to 10, MD General Medicine from seven to 24 and MS ENT from one to four. 

AP NEET PG Admission Notification - Click Here

Due to this, the phase 1 admissions into the competent authority quota (in-service and non-service) and Management quota for PG medical courses for the 2023024 academic year are cancelled. 

The university also informed students that the notification for NEET PG phase 1 counselling to exercise web options and the revised seat matrix will be released shortly. Candidates applying for admission to the postgraduate programmes are advised to keep visiting the official website for further notification on the counselling procedure.

Also Read: GATE 2024 Registration ongoing at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, know major changes here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023