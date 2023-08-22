UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 schedule released, check registration, merit list, seat allotment result dates here

  1. Home
UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates: DGMET has released the schedule of round 2 for Uttar Pradesh NEET PG today. As per the dates announced, registration for round 2 will commence on August 25, 2023 online at upneet.gov.in. Check dates here

Updated: Aug 22, 2023 18:20 IST
UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training has announced the round 2 dates for UP NEET counselling today. As per the dates released, the UP NEET PG registration for round 2 will begin on August 25, 2023. Candidates can apply online at the official website: upneet.gov.in. 

The last date to register for UP NEET PG is August 28, 2023. The seat allotment result will be announced on September 5 or 6, 2023. UP NEET PG counselling is conducted for admission to 891 MD, MS, PG diploma and 32 MDS seats offered under 50% state quota seats in government colleges and in private colleges of the state.

UP NEET Round 2 Counselling Dates 2023 

Candidates can check registration, merit list and seat allotment dates for UP NEET MD/MS and MDS counselling round 2 provided below in the table: 

Events 

Dates

UP NEET PG registration

August 25, 2023

Last date to register 

August 28, 2023 

Date of payment of registration fee and security deposit

August 25 to 29, 2023

UP NEET PG Merit list

August 29, 2023

Commencement of choice filling

September 1, 2023

Last date to fill choices 

September 4, 2023

UP NEET PG Seat allotment result 

September 5 or 6, 2023

Date of downloading allotment letter

September 8 to 12, 2023

Date of admission process

September 8, 9, 11, and 12, 2023

Session start date

September 5, 2023

How to register for UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2? 

Candidates can apply for the second round of counselling for admission to PG medical programmes, including MD/MS, MDS. They can go through the steps to know how to register for Uttar Pradesh NEET counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP NEET PG registration link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter NEET PG roll number and password

Step 5: Fill in the application form and submit

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the UP NEET round 2 counselling form

