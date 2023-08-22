UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 schedule released, check registration, merit list, seat allotment result dates here

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training has announced the round 2 dates for UP NEET counselling today. As per the dates released, the UP NEET PG registration for round 2 will begin on August 25, 2023. Candidates can apply online at the official website: upneet.gov.in.

The last date to register for UP NEET PG is August 28, 2023. The seat allotment result will be announced on September 5 or 6, 2023. UP NEET PG counselling is conducted for admission to 891 MD, MS, PG diploma and 32 MDS seats offered under 50% state quota seats in government colleges and in private colleges of the state.

UP NEET Round 2 Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can check registration, merit list and seat allotment dates for UP NEET MD/MS and MDS counselling round 2 provided below in the table:

Events Dates UP NEET PG registration August 25, 2023 Last date to register August 28, 2023 Date of payment of registration fee and security deposit August 25 to 29, 2023 UP NEET PG Merit list August 29, 2023 Commencement of choice filling September 1, 2023 Last date to fill choices September 4, 2023 UP NEET PG Seat allotment result September 5 or 6, 2023 Date of downloading allotment letter September 8 to 12, 2023 Date of admission process September 8, 9, 11, and 12, 2023 Session start date September 5, 2023

How to register for UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2?

Candidates can apply for the second round of counselling for admission to PG medical programmes, including MD/MS, MDS. They can go through the steps to know how to register for Uttar Pradesh NEET counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP NEET PG registration link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter NEET PG roll number and password

Step 5: Fill in the application form and submit

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the UP NEET round 2 counselling form

Also Read: Bihar NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result 2023 delayed, check UGMAC MBBS, BDS list at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in