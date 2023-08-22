  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bihar NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result 2023 delayed, check UGMAC MBBS, BDS list at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result 2023 delayed, check UGMAC MBBS, BDS list at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 Result: BCECEB will be releasing the seat allotment result for round 1 soon.  Candidates can check the seat allotment list for undergraduate medical admission counselling at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Know details here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 22, 2023 18:15 IST
Bihar NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result 2023
Bihar NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result 2023

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will release the seat allotment round 1 result today. However, it has been stated on the official website that, "First round provisional seat allotment result of UGMAC-2023 is delayed. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with boards website for further information."

Candidates can check their allotted seats in UGMAC round 1 online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. They can download their seat allotment order from August 22 to 26, 2023. 

After the release, BCECE NEET UG counselling result, document verification will be conducted for qualified candidates. The Bihar NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS programmes through the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) exam. 

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon) 

Bihar UGMAC Counselling 2023 Dates 

Candidates allotted seats after Bihar MBBS/BDS counselling have to report to the designated colleges/institutions for document verification before the last date. They can check below the table to know the round 1 BCECE NEET dates: 

Events 

Dates 

Bihar UGMAC provisional seat allotment result  for round 1

August 22, 2023  (Delayed)

Downloading of Bihar NEET UG allotment order

August 22 to 26, 2023

Document verification and admission

August 23 to 26, 2023

How to check Bihar NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023? 

The registered candidates can check the allotment result online at the official website. Go through the steps to know how to check for Bihar NEET UGMAC seat allotment result: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on first round provisional seat allotment order of UGMAC

Step 3: On the next window, login with asked credentials

Step 4: BCECEB NEET UG allotment list will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download and save it for future references 

Participating Institutes in Bihar NEET Counselling 2023 

Candidates can check list of institutes in Bihar where they can get admission: 

S.No

Name of College

1

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur

2

Nalanda Medical College, Patna

3

Government Medical College, Bettiah

4

Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Pawapuri, Nalanda

5

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Sheikhpura, Patna

6

Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College, Gaya

7

Sri Krishna Medical College, Muzaffarpur

8

Patna Medical College, Patna

9

Darbhanga Medical College, Laheriasarai

Also Read: Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule Released; Check Dates Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023