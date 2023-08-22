Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule Released; Check Dates Here

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule for Round 2 has been released. Candidates who are taking part in the counselling process can check out the dates on the official website: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. They can also check out the seat allotment schedule along with the required documents here.

As per the official schedule, Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 choice-filling and locking starts today: August 22, 2023. Candidates who wish to fill in college and course preferences can do the same on the official website till August 26, 2023.

Through conselling process, they can get admission to MBBS, BDS & BHMS of Government and Private Medical Colleges/Institutes of Jharkhand State.

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the complete schedule below:

Particulars Dates Choice Filling/ Locking August 22 to 26, 2023 Modification in Filled-Up Choices August 27, 2023 Seat Allotment August 30, 2023 Downloading of Provisional Seat Allotment Letter August 31 to September 4, 2023 Documents Verification August 31 to September 4, 2023

Documents Required for Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory documents for verification below:

NEET UG 2023 admit card

NEET UG 2023 scorecard

Age Proof

Class 10+2 mark sheet for verification

Medical Certificate ( from Registered Medical Practitioner)

Candidate Profile Letter and payment receipt generated online after successful payment

Valid ID card

Domicile certificate

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

