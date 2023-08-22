Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule Released; Check Dates Here

  1. Home
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 seat allotment schedule for the second round is live now. The choice filling/locking begins today at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Check schedule here.

Updated: Aug 22, 2023 13:04 IST
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule for Round 2 has been released. Candidates who are taking part in the counselling process can check out the dates on the official website: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. They can also check out the seat allotment schedule along with the required documents here.

As per the official schedule, Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 choice-filling and locking starts today: August 22, 2023. Candidates who wish to fill in college and course preferences can do the same on the official website till August 26, 2023. 

Through conselling process, they can get admission to MBBS, BDS & BHMS of Government and Private Medical Colleges/Institutes of Jharkhand State.

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the complete schedule below:

Particulars

Dates

Choice Filling/ Locking

August 22 to 26, 2023

Modification in Filled-Up Choices

August 27, 2023

Seat Allotment 

August 30, 2023

Downloading of Provisional Seat Allotment Letter

August 31 to September 4, 2023

Documents Verification

August 31 to September 4, 2023

Documents Required for Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory documents for verification below:

  • NEET UG 2023 admit card
  • NEET UG 2023 scorecard
  • Age Proof
  • Class 10+2 mark sheet for verification 
  • Medical Certificate ( from Registered Medical Practitioner)
  • Candidate Profile Letter and payment receipt generated online after successful payment
  • Valid ID card
  • Domicile certificate
  • PwD certificate (if applicable)
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

