UP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round: List of Candidates with Rejected Documents and Seat Matrix PDF Releases

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Director General of Medical Education and Training has released the list of candidates whose documents have been rejected and who have not paid their security deposit. Those who have registered for Uttar Pradesh NEET MBBS/BDS mop up round can check the pdf online at dgme.up.gov.in and dgme.up.gov.in/Welcome/counselling.

A total of 257 candidates have been rejected from mop up round. They will not be eligible for filling up the UPNEET UG choices. The counselling list released includes names of the candidates, roll number, father’s name, verification status and NEET rank. Along with this, DGMET has also released the UP NEET UG seat matrix pdf.

UPNEET UG Counselling List of Candidates with Rejected Documents Check List Here UP NEET UG Mop Up Round Seat Matrix Check List Here

UP NEET MBBS/BDS Mop Up Counselling Dates 2023

Those candidates whose documents have not been rejected can check the UP NEET UG mop up round counselling upcoming dates:

Events Dates Last date to fill UPNEET UG choices September 15, 2023, till 5 PM UP NEET UG seat allotment result September 16 or 17, 2023

How to check the UP NEET UG Mop-Up round list of candidates whose documents have been rejected pdf?

The pdf list of rejected candidates has been released online. Candidates are required to visit these websites: dgme.up.gov.in and dgme.up.gov.in/Welcome/counselling to check the list. To download it they can go through the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dgme.up.gov.in/Welcome/counselling

Step 2: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 3: Scroll down and find the link - UP NEET UG-2023 MOP-UP round list of candidates whose document rejected and security money not deposited

Step 4: Click on the pdf

Step 5: A pdf with the names of candidates will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download it for future references

What after the UP NEET Counselling 2023 Choice Filling Window Closes for Mop-Up Round?

As per the schedule, the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG choice filling window will close on September 15, 2023 by 5 PM. Based on that UP NEET seat allotment result formop up round can be released on September 16 or 17, 2023. Candidates can check the allotted seats online at upneet.gov.in. They have to use their login credentials to download their UP NEET UG seat allotment result. Those who have been allotted seats in UP NEET PG counselling 2023 are required to report at their respective colleges along with the prescribed documents for verification.

Also Read: UP NEET PG 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2023 Out at upneet.gov.in, Check admission dates here