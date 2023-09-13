UP NEET PG 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2023 Out at upneet.gov.in, Check admission dates here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET) has released the 2nd seat allotment result. Candidates who have registered for round 2 can check the UP NEET PG seat allotment 2023 pdf online at upneet.gov.in. They have to enter their course, roll number and email ID to download the UP NEET PG second round seat allotment list.

As per the schedule, the allotment list was supposed to be released on September 8 or 9, however, it has been issued now. Candidates can download the UP NEET PG allotment letter 2023 till September 14, 2023. The Uttar Pradesh medical education department has already commenced a new academic session on September 5.

UP NEET PG Second Seat Allotment 2023 Date

Candidates willing to get admission in medical and dental streams can check below the UP NEET second round dates below:

Events Dates UP NEET PG second round seat allotment result Announced Last date to download UPNEET PG seat allotment letter September 14, 2023 Reporting to the allotted college September 11 to 14, 2023 Commencement of new session September 5, 2023 (Started)

How to check upneet.gov.in allotment result 2023?

UP NEET PG counselling is held for admission to 891 MD, MS, PG diploma and 32 MDS seats offered under 50% state quota seats in government colleges and in private colleges of the state. Check below the steps to know how to check UP NEET PG allotment list 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter login credentials: course, roll number and email ID and submit

Step 5: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the list for future reference

List of Candidates who have not locked choices in UP NEET PG second round 2023 counselling

Earlier, the officials released the list of candidates who have not locked their choices for UP NEET round 2 counselling. A total of 82 candidates have not locked their choices for MD/MS whereas 3 candidates from MDS. Those who have registered for Uttar Pradesh NEET MD, MS and MDS and have not locked their choices can check the pdf online at dgme.up.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in/Welcome/counselling.

