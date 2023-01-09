UP NEET UG Merit List 2022 Releases for Mop-Up Round 2, Check BDS State Rank Here

UP NEET UG Merit List 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has released the merit list of Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) counselling 2022 for BDS courses. Candidates can check the UP NEET UG merit list 2022 for mop-up round 2 at upneet.gov.in. Further, candidates will be able to fill choices for UP NEET UG mop-up round 2 from January 9 to 11, 2022.
DMET informed that candidates who joined the seats allotted in the first mop-up round of BDS counselling will not be allowed to participate in the second round. Also, only those candidates who have not been allotted a seat in the UP NEET UG 1st, 2nd, mop-up and extended mop-up round were allowed to participate in the second mop-up round.
UP NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023 For Mop-Round 2
|
Events
|
Dates
|
UP NEET UG Choice Filling Option
|
January 9, 2023 (11 AM)
|
Last date to fill choices for UP NEET UG counselling
|
January 11, 2023 (10 AM)
|
UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result
|
January 11 or 12, 2023
|
Commencement of admission
|
January 12 to 14, 2023
How To Check UP NEET UG Merit List for 2nd Mop-Up Round 2022?
Candidates will be able to check and download the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG merit list for mop up round 2 in online mode. Go through the steps to know how to check the UP NEET UG BDS merit list -
- 1st Step - Go to the official website of UP NEET - upneet.gov.in.
- 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on UP NEET Counselling Merit List BDS Link.
- 3rd Step - On the new page, a pdf file will appear on the screen.
- 4th Step - Check the rank and names.
- 5th Step - Download, the merit list of UP NEET UG BDS list will appear on the screen.
