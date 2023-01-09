    UP NEET UG Merit List 2022 Releases for Mop-Up Round 2, Check BDS State Rank Here

    UP NEET UG Merit List 2022: DMET UP has released the merit list of Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2022 for mop-up round 2 for BDS courses. They can check the UP NEET UG merit list PDF 2022 at upneet.gov.in. Check updates here 

    Updated: Jan 9, 2023 14:16 IST
    UP NEET UG Merit List 2022
    UP NEET UG Merit List 2022

    UP NEET UG Merit List 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has released the merit list of Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) counselling 2022 for BDS courses. Candidates can check the UP NEET UG merit list 2022 for mop-up round 2 at upneet.gov.in. Further, candidates will be able to fill choices for UP NEET UG mop-up round 2 from January 9 to 11, 2022. 

    DMET informed that candidates who joined the seats allotted in the first mop-up round of BDS counselling will not be allowed to participate in the second round. Also, only those candidates who have not been allotted a seat in the UP NEET UG 1st, 2nd, mop-up and extended mop-up round were allowed to participate in the second mop-up round. 

    UP NEET UG Merit List 2022 for 2nd Mop-Up Round - Direct Link (Available Now)

    UP NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023 For Mop-Round 2

    Events 

    Dates 

    UP NEET UG Choice Filling Option

    January 9, 2023 (11 AM)

    Last date to fill choices for UP NEET UG counselling 

    January 11, 2023 (10 AM) 

    UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 

    January 11 or 12, 2023

    Commencement of admission 

    January 12 to 14, 2023

    How To Check UP NEET UG Merit List for 2nd Mop-Up Round 2022? 

    Candidates will be able to check and download the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG merit list for mop up round 2 in online mode. Go through the steps to know how to check the UP NEET UG BDS merit list - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of UP NEET - upneet.gov.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on UP NEET Counselling Merit List BDS Link.
    • 3rd Step - On the new page, a pdf file will appear on the screen.
    • 4th Step - Check the rank and names. 
    • 5th Step - Download, the merit list of UP NEET UG BDS list will appear on the screen. 

    Also Read: NEET UG 2023 Registration to Begin Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Who Can Apply Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification