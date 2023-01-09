UP NEET UG Merit List 2022 Releases for Mop-Up Round 2, Check BDS State Rank Here

UP NEET UG Merit List 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has released the merit list of Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) counselling 2022 for BDS courses. Candidates can check the UP NEET UG merit list 2022 for mop-up round 2 at upneet.gov.in. Further, candidates will be able to fill choices for UP NEET UG mop-up round 2 from January 9 to 11, 2022.

DMET informed that candidates who joined the seats allotted in the first mop-up round of BDS counselling will not be allowed to participate in the second round. Also, only those candidates who have not been allotted a seat in the UP NEET UG 1st, 2nd, mop-up and extended mop-up round were allowed to participate in the second mop-up round.

UP NEET UG Merit List 2022 for 2nd Mop-Up Round - Direct Link (Available Now)

UP NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023 For Mop-Round 2

Events Dates UP NEET UG Choice Filling Option January 9, 2023 (11 AM) Last date to fill choices for UP NEET UG counselling January 11, 2023 (10 AM) UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result January 11 or 12, 2023 Commencement of admission January 12 to 14, 2023

How To Check UP NEET UG Merit List for 2nd Mop-Up Round 2022?

Candidates will be able to check and download the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG merit list for mop up round 2 in online mode. Go through the steps to know how to check the UP NEET UG BDS merit list -

1st Step - Go to the official website of UP NEET - upneet.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on UP NEET Counselling Merit List BDS Link.

3rd Step - On the new page, a pdf file will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Check the rank and names.

5th Step - Download, the merit list of UP NEET UG BDS list will appear on the screen.

