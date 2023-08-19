UP NEET UG merit list 2023 today at upneet.gov.in, check choice filling date here

UP NEET Merit List 2023: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training will release the Uttar Pradesh merit list today: August 19, 2023. Candidates can check their UP NEET UG merit list pdf online at upneet.gov.in. Those whose names will be mentioned on it are required to fill in choices online between August 21 to 24, 2023.

The UP NEET UG counselling 2023 merit list for round 2 is released for admission to government, private, dental, and medical, Institutions and Universities for MBBS/BDS. Based on the choices filled, the UP NEET UG seat allotment result will be released on August 25/26, 2023, as per the schedule.

upneet.gov.in 2023 Counselling Dates for Round 2

Candidates can go through the table to know the counselling round 2 important dates:

Events Dates UP NEET UG merit list August 19, 2023 UP NEET UG choice filling August 21 to 24, 2023 UP NEET UG seat allotment result August 25/26, 2023 Downloading of allotment better August 28 to September 2, 2023

How to check the UP NEET UG Merit List 2023 pdf for round 2?

Candidates can check the round 2 merit list online at upneet.gov.in. They can check below the steps to know how to download Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling merit list:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find round 2 merit list link for NEET UG

Step 3: Click on merit list pdf

Step 4: UP NEET UG merit list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the page and save it for future references

UP MBBS Seat Allotment 2023

Based on the choices filled by the aspirants during UP NEET UG counselling, rank, seats available, reservation, and other factors, the authority will conduct the seat allotment. Candidates who will be allotted seats will be required to report to the allotted college before the stipulated time period along with the required documents.

