  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UP NEET UG merit list 2023 today at upneet.gov.in, check choice filling date here

UP NEET UG merit list 2023 today at upneet.gov.in, check choice filling date here

UP NEET Counselling 2023: Candidates can check the merit list for round 2 of UP NEET counselling today at upneet.gov.in. Further, they can fill and lock UP NEET choices from August 21 to 24, 2023. Know how to check UPNEET merit list here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 19, 2023 10:11 IST
UP NEET UG merit list 2023 at upneet.gov.in
UP NEET UG merit list 2023 at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET Merit List 2023: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training will release the Uttar Pradesh merit list today: August 19, 2023. Candidates can check their UP NEET UG merit list pdf online at upneet.gov.in. Those whose names will be mentioned on it are required to fill in choices online between August 21 to 24, 2023. 

The UP NEET UG counselling 2023 merit list for round 2 is released for admission to government, private, dental, and medical, Institutions and Universities for MBBS/BDS. Based on the choices filled, the UP NEET UG seat allotment result will be released on August 25/26, 2023, as per the schedule. 

UP NEET UG Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today) 

upneet.gov.in 2023 Counselling Dates for Round 2

Candidates can go through the table to know the counselling round 2 important dates: 

Events 

Dates 

UP NEET UG merit list

August 19, 2023

UP NEET UG choice filling 

August 21 to 24, 2023

UP NEET UG seat allotment result 

August 25/26, 2023

Downloading of allotment better

August 28 to September 2, 2023

How to check the UP NEET UG Merit List 2023 pdf for round 2? 

Candidates can check the round 2 merit list online at upneet.gov.in. They can check below the steps to know how to download Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling merit list: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find round 2 merit list link for NEET UG 

Step 3: Click on merit list pdf

Step 4: UP NEET UG merit list will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Take a printout of the page and save it for future references 

UP MBBS Seat Allotment 2023 

Based on the choices filled by the aspirants during UP NEET UG counselling, rank, seats available, reservation, and other factors, the authority will conduct the seat allotment. Candidates who will be allotted seats will be required to report to the allotted college before the stipulated time period along with the required documents.

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 Registrations Begin Today, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023