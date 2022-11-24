UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 2 Today, Check UP Medical Admission Schedule Here

UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 (Today): As per the revised schedule, the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UP NEET UG) 2022 seat allotment result for round 2 will be announced today - November 24, 2022. All the registered candidates can check UP NEET UG seat allotment result 2022 in online mode at upneet.gov.in.

To download the UP NEET UG seat allotment result 2022, candidates need to use the login credentials- roll numbers and NEET application number. All the candidates who will be allotted seats through UP NEET UG round 2 will have to confirm their admission by accepting the allotment, reporting at the allotted college.

UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Today)

UP NEET UG Counselling Dates 2022 for Round 2

Events Dates UP NEET seat allotment result for Round 2 November 24th 2022 (Today) Download the allotment list, reporting at allotted institutes November 25th to 28th 2022

How To Check UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022?

Candidates will have to use their login credentials to download the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result for round 2. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to download UP NEET UG seat allotment letter -

1st Step - Go to the official website of UP NEET - upneet.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on UPNEET UG round 2 seat allotment result link.

3rd Step - On the new page, login window will appear.

4th Step - Enter roll number and NEET application number.

5th Step - UP NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download and take a print out for further reference.

UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022

The seat allotment list of UP NEET UG is prepared by the DMER based on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates, seats available and the inter-se merit of the candidate. This UP NEET allotment list is uploaded on the official website - upneet.gov.in.

All the selected candidates who wish to retain the seat allocated to them must report to the respective nodal centre before the deadline. If a candidate fails to report to the college/nodal centre, then their seat will be forfeited.

