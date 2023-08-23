UP Polytechnic Counselling 2023: JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment on August 27; Choice filling begins today

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will open the choice filling window today: August 23, 2023. Once the link is activated, eligible candidates can exercise web options and float candidates can upgrade choices on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

According to the JEECUP Counselling 2023 schedule, the last date for choice filling and upgradation is August 26, 2023. The authorities will announce the UPJEE 2023 Round 2 seat allotment results on August 27. Shortlisted candidates can report to the allocated institutes between August 28 and 30, 2023.

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates

Check mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates Choice filling/modification for float option candidates August 23 to 26, 2023 JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

August 27, 2023 Online freeze/ float option selection. document verification at the district help centres August 28 to 30, 2023 Document verification at District help centre and balance fee deposit August 28 to 30, 2023

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Check Complete Procedure Here

Candidates can check out the complete process for admission below:

Registration : Eligible candidates have to register themselves on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Payment of Fee : He/she has to pay the required counselling fee as set by the authorities.

Choice Filling: Now, the candidates have to fill in college and course preferences. It must be noted that the choices should be filled priority wise and candidates should select as many options as possible.

Seat Allotment: The authorities will declare the JEECUP Round 2 seat allotment result 2023. Candidates can freeze or float the seats as per their choice.

Reporting: Those who select the allotted seats must report to the allotted institute along with original documents for verification.

