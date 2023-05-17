  1. Home
UP School Summer Vacations 2023 Announced for Classes 1 to 8, Check Dates Here

UP state board has announced summer vacations for students from classes 1 to 8 due to the heatwave condition in the state. Check the complete details here. 

jagran josh
Updated: May 17, 2023 09:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has announced the UP School Summer Vacations 2023 dates. According to the announcement made, the schools will be closed from May 20, 2023. The decision regarding the school vacations was taken due to the continuing heatwave situation. 

Schools in UP will reopen from June 15, 2023. The order has been issued for all the UP board affiliated and recognized schools. 

Schools in UP will remain closed for 40 days starting May 20, 2023. The order for school vacation was issued for the class 1 to 8 students. The rising temperature in the state is the reason for the announcement of the 2023 summer vacation for students. Prior to this, the government had revised the timings of the schools due to the heatwave conditions.

UP is not the only state where the schools have been given summer vacations. Due to the heatwave conditions prevailing in the majority of the northern states, state governments have announced summer vacations for students. 

Summer Vacations in Other States

The other states where summer vacations have been announced for the schools include Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand where schools will remain closed from May 1 to June 15 and May 21 to June 10, 2023, respectively. 

In West Bengal, the state had announced summer vacations from May 24, 2023, onwards due to the heatwave situation in the state. This however was preponed to May 2, 2023. In Odisha, due to the heatwave, the summer vacations started early on April 21, 2023.

