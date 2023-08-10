UPTAC Counselling 2023 Registration Extended, Check Last Date Here

UPTAC Counselling 2023 Registration: The AKTU University has extended the last date for the UPTAC counselling 2023 in online mode. As per the details available, candidates who are appearing for UPTAC counselling can fill out their registration forms by August 14, 2023, through the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Earlier the last date to submit the registrations was August 5, 2023. But, now, applicants can submit their counselling registration forms by August 14, 2023, (till 11.59 pm). Candidates are required to enter the necessary details such as JEE Main application number, password, and security code in the login window.

As per the tentative schedule, candidates can lock their choices till August 16, 2023, after the announcement of the seat allotment. They are advised to keep visiting the official website of UPTAC counselling to get the latest updates.

UPTAC Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the UPTAC BTech Counselling Schedule 2023 Here

How to register for UPTAC counselling 2023?

Candidates can check the steps that are given below to complete the UPTAC counselling registration for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPTAC - uptac.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the UPTAC counselling

Step 3: Now, fill out all the personal details in the given space

Step 4: Upload the valid documents in the given format

Step 5: Submit the UPTAC counselling fee to proceed

Step 6: Go through the details and submit the UPTAC 2023 counselling registration confirmation form for future reference

Also Read: JEE Main 2024 session 1 likely in February, NTA to release exam calendar soon at nta.ac.in

