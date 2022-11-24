Uttarakhand Madarsa to Start NCERT Syllabus, Dress Code From Next Year, Check Updates Here

Uttrakhand Madarsa: The Uttrakhand Waqf board has planned to introduce the dress code and NCERT syllabus in Madrasas next year. The step has been taken in a bid to modernize the education system of madrasas. As per media reports, the board has decided to open the doors for all religions, Shadab Shams, chairman of the Waqf board.

Going as per reports, the Waqf board has also planned to reduce the timing of religious education. The duration of religious education will be limited to one hour i.e. 6:30 am to 7:30 am only. And from 8:00 am to 2 pm, students will study academic subjects only.

Bringing Madrasas at Par with English-Medium Schools

The authority wants to bring madrasas at par with English-medium schools. Shadab Shams, chairman of the Waqf board stated, "We will introduce the NCERT syllabus and a dress code on the lines of English medium schools in our madrasas so that students feel on par with the rest of school-going children”. The authorities want the madrasa students to focus on academic excellence.

They want to prepare them for a bright future. The Waqf board has massive plans lined up for upcoming years. They have also decided to build seven-model madrasas in two each in Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar districts, and Haridwar, and one in Nainital. These madrasas will be well-equipped with smart classes.

Implementing Narendra Modi’s Vision of Madrasa-Going Children

“The decision is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of madrasa-going children holding the holy Quran in one hand and a laptop in the other. We want madrasas to emerge as centers of modern education”, Shams added.

Apart from this, the waqf board is also determined to increase Hafiz-e-Quran's duration. It will be extended from four years to ten years. Explaining the cause, Shams said that children would have passed 10th or 12th by the end of this course. Hence, they would be mature rough to decide whether they want to pursue religious education or become doctors and engineers.

Who will help Uttrakhand Waqf Board to Modernize?

Minister of social welfare and minority affairs Chandan Ram Das and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended support to Shadab Shams. They have taken responsibility to provide assistance in the modernization of Madarsas. The board will also request them to provide free NCERT books.

