WB Class 12 Result 2022 Declared: Get West Bengal HS Result Link live Available Now Here

WB Class 12 Result 2022 Link Activated

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has activated the result link at the official website. Students can now check their result at wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in. Also a direct link to check WB HS result 2022 has been provided on this page.

WB HS 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Live Now)

88.44 percent pass percentage recorded in West Bengal Class 12th Result 2022

As per the media reports, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 88.44% in WB HS result 2022. This year a total of 744655 student enrolled for West Bengal HS exam out of which 720862 appeared and a total of 636875 students passed in WB class 12th exam 2022. Also, the pass percentage of boys stood at 90.19% while for girls, it is 86.98%.

WB Class 12 Result 2022 Announced

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the result of the WB Class 12th today in the press meet. However, the result link will activated soon. Once available, students can check their WB HS result on the official websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in.

What is minimum passing marks in WB Class 12 Result 2022?

Asper the marking scheme released by the West Bengal Board, the students are required to secure overall or aggregate of 30% marks to qualify for the WBCHSE HS Result 2022. This means that students need to score a minimum of 30 marks our of 100 mark question paper to qualify in the exam for that particular subject. All those students who appeared for these examinations can check their respective results at the official websites- wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

WB Class 12 Result 2022, West Bengal HS Result Link: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the result of the WB Class 12th today in online mode. Students can check their WB HS result on the official websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in. To check the result, students will have to enter their credentials in the login window. Once declared, students will also get access to West Bengal Class 12 results 2022 via the direct link to be provided here on this page.

The online West Bengal HS result 2022 will be provisional. Students will have to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the declaration of the WB 12th result. As per the tentative estimates shared by the WBCHSE, a total of 7.45 lakh students are waiting for WB HS results 2022.

Where To Check the WB Class 12 Result 2022?

To check WBCHSE 12th result 2022, students will have to visit the official websites. However, there might be chances that the official website of the West Bengal board might get slow. In that case, students can check alternate websites or other ways to check the West Bengal 12th result. Apart from these websites, the authorities will also provide the facility to check the West Bengal Class 12th result via SMS and Mobile App. Check below some of the websites -

wbchse.nic.in

wbresults.nic.in

wb12.jagranjosh.com

How To Check WB Class 12 Result 2022 Through SMS?

Students can also check the West Bengal Board class 12 results via SMS. To do so, they will have to go and open the Messaging app on the phone and then follow these steps

Step 1st - Go to the Message/SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2nd - For WB HS result 2022 type - WB 12<space>roll number.

Step 3rd - Send it to 56070 or 5676750 for class 12th.

WB Class 12 Result 2022 Through Mobile?

Along with releasing the West Bengal 12th results on the official websites, the board has also made special provisions to make the WB Uccha Madhyamik results 2022 available to the students online via Mobile App as well. The results will be available on - WBCHSE Result 2022 available on Playstore. At 12 PM tomorrow, students will be able to check their individual results by installing this app. Although the West Bengal HS result will be announced at 11 AM in a press meet, the link to check it will be activated at 12 PM.

WB HS Result Statistics

As per updates, last year a total of 8,19,202 students appeared in the exam. In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the WB board was 97.69%, of which 97.70% were girls and 97.69% were boys. A total number of 3,19,327 students secured first division. In 2020, a total of 7,61,583 students took the exam, and the overall pass percentage was 90.13% of which 90% were girls and 90.44% were boys. In 2019, a total of 7,77,000 students appeared for the exam in which the overall pass percentage was 86.92%.

