WB JELET 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registrations Begin, Get Direct Link Here to Apply

WB JELET 2023 Counselling: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has started the registration process for the WB JELET 2023 counselling process. Candidates who have cleared the JELET entrance exam can apply for the counselling process through the link given on the official website. The WBJEE JELET 2023 counselling registration link will remain open until September 10, 2023.

The round 1 allotment result will be announced on September 12, 2023. To be considered for the allotment process, candidates are required to enter the choices in the link provided. When entering the choices, candidates are required to make sure that they enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment.

WB JELET 2023 counselling round 1 registration link is available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also register for the counselling process through the link given below.

WB JELET 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration - Click Here

WB JELET 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration

The registration link for WB JELET 2023 round 1 counselling is available on the official website of WBJEEB. Candidates eligible to apply for the counselling can check the steps here to apply for the counselling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Click on JELET

Step 3: Click on the online registration link

Step 4: Enter the required details in the link given

Step 5: Fill out the choices in the choice filling link

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

