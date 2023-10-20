WB NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Allotment List Out, Get PDF Here

WB NEET UG Stray Vacancy Result 2023: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the seat allotment results for the West Bengal NEET UG stray vacancy round today, October 20, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check and download the allotment status through the official website - wbmcc.nic.in.

The seat allotment pdf includes the necessary details such as institute code, institute name, branch name, allotted quota, allotted category, minimum rank and maximum rank on it. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to download their seat allocation results.

West Bengal NEET UG BDS 2023 Seat Allotment List - Click Here

How to download the WB NEET UG BDS stray vacancy allotment list?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps given below to check and download WB NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website - wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the seat allotment result for WB stray round allotment result

Step 3: The West Bengal BDS allotment results will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details provided on it

Step 5: Download it for future use

