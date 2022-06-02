WBJEE 2022 Result Date: Check West Bengal JEE Result at wbjeeb.nic.in, Know How To Download

WBJEE 2022 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WJEEB) is expected to declare the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) result soon. As per media reports, the result is expected to be announced by this week in online mode. However, as of now, there is no official notification regarding the same. The details about the WBJEE result date will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in and the same will be updated on this page too.

Once released, the candidates will have to use the required login credentials to check their WBJEE results in online mode. Along with the WBJEE 2022 result, the authorities will also announce the West Bengal JEE exam statistics. The Joint Entrance Examination in West Bengal was conducted on 30th April 2022 in offline mode.

WBJEE 2022 Expected Date

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WJEEB) is likely to declare the WBJEE result 2022 by this week. As per media reports, the West Bengal Board is expected to release the WBJEE result 2022 on 5th June 2022. However, it has been not confirmed by any officials. Based on past trends of the WBJEE exam, 5th June is a tentative date for the result declaration. Last year due to COVID-19, the WBJEE results 2021 was announced on 6th August 2022. Also, the WBJEE cutoff every year varies according to the different colleges/institutions, candidate categories and courses.

WBJEE 2022 Final Answer Key

As per the updates, the West Bengal JEE result will be released based on the final answer key issued by the board. The final WBJEE answer key is also expected to be released a few days before the result or with the WBJEE result. Earlier, WBJEE OMR sheets and answer keys were released on 26th May 2022. The last date to challenge the WBJEE 2022 answer key was 28th May 2022. Based on the objections submitted, the WBJEE board will release the final answer key for the exam.

WBJEE 2022 Merit List

The authorities are also expected to prepare a merit list based on the candidates’ scores in the WBJEE exam. Based on the papers, or subjects, that candidates appeared for and the marks scored, two separate merit ranks will be generated. A General Merit List will be prepared for admission to all engineering, technology and architecture courses whereas the Pharmacy merit list will be prepared for admission to all pharmacy courses except at Jadavpur University.

Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Application Process Begins for Session 2, Register for JEE Main July Session at jeemain.nta.nic.in