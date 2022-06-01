JEE Main 2022 Application Process Begins for Session 2, Register for JEE Main July Session at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Application Process: With the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam date approaching soon, the exam authority has now started the registration process for 2nd session. As per the latest update, the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application window has been opened today - 1st June 2022. NTA - National Testing Agency has opened the JEE Main 2022 July Session Registration Process on its official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The deadline to submit JEE Main 2022 Applications for July Session is 30th June 2022.

JEE Main 2022 Application Form - Direct Link (Available Now)

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 - Important Dates

To confirm the start of the application process for Session 2 of JEE Main 2022, NTA has released an official notification on its website. The notification provides details about the JEE Main July Session Exam Dates along with application dates and other details. As per the notification, the JEE Main 2022 applications for July session will formally begin from 1st June and conclude on 30th June 2022. Candidates will have time until 30th June to pay the application fee for the same.

JEE Main 2022 Application Begins for Session 2 - Get Complete Details Here

Candidates who have registered and applied for the Session 1 of JEE Main 2022 exam do not need to re-register themselves on the website. Such candidates can log onto the portal using their r previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. Thereafter, they can select the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees.

In case of any confusion, candidates can also obtain further details about JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam can be obtained from the NTA helpline. The helpline can be reached at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Also Read: JEE Main Admit Card 2022: NTA to release JEE Main June Exam Admit Cards Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Expected Date Here