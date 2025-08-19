WBJEE Counselling 2025: Reservation Candidates Must Submit Caste Certificates by Aug 21

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has issued an important notice for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories. As per the official update, all such candidates are required to upload their valid caste certificates on the WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
The last date to submit the certificates is August 21, 2025 (11:59 PM). Candidates must carefully upload their certificates within the given timeline, otherwise, they may not be considered for the reservation benefits in WBJEE 2025 counselling.
Official Notice for WBJEE 2025 Candidates
According to the notice, SC/ST/OBC candidates must mention their caste/tribe/community name and upload valid certificates between August 18, 2025, and August 21, 2025.
Click here: Official Notice for WBJEE 2025 Candidates
Court’s Directive to WBJEEB
On August 7, 2025, the Calcutta High Court directed WBJEEB to release a fresh merit list because the earlier one did not follow the court’s order on OBC reservation.
-
The new merit list will include 7% reservation for 66 OBC classes recognized before 2010 by the West Bengal Backward Classes Department.
-
Justice Kausik Chanda ordered that this work must be completed within 15 days from the date of the order.
WBJEE 2025 Exam Details
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 was successfully held earlier this year. Students appeared for the test in two sessions on the same day.
-
WBJEE 2025 was conducted on April 27, 2025, in two shifts, 11 AM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 4 PM.
-
Earlier, the WBJEE results were planned for August 7, 2025, as informed by WBJEE Chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee.
Related Stories
Also Read: JEECUP 2025 Round 5 Counselling Reporting Deadline Extended till August 20; Details Here, NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Counselling Starts From 21st August; Details Here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation