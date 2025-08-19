WBJEE Counselling 2025: Reservation Candidates Must Submit Caste Certificates by Aug 21

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has issued an important notice for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories. As per the official update, all such candidates are required to upload their valid caste certificates on the WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The last date to submit the certificates is August 21, 2025 (11:59 PM). Candidates must carefully upload their certificates within the given timeline, otherwise, they may not be considered for the reservation benefits in WBJEE 2025 counselling.

Official Notice for WBJEE 2025 Candidates

According to the notice, SC/ST/OBC candidates must mention their caste/tribe/community name and upload valid certificates between August 18, 2025, and August 21, 2025.

