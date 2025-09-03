WBJEE JELET 2025 Exam Schedule Out, Applications from September 9 at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE JELET 2025: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has issued the WBJEE JELET 2025 exam schedule. According to the dates announced, the WBJEE JELET 2025 exam will be conducted on October 18, 2025 in a single shift. Interested candidates can submit their applications for JELET 2025 from September 9, 2025.

The WBJEE JELET 2025 application link will be available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in from September 9, 2025 onwards. Candidates interested in appearing for the exam must make sure they complete the online registration and application process by the deadline provided.

WBJEE JELET 2025 Schedule

Candidates can check the application schedule and exam dates below.