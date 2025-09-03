WBJEE JELET 2025 Exam Schedule Out, Applications from September 9 at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE JELET 2025: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has issued the WBJEE JELET 2025 exam schedule. According to the dates announced, the WBJEE JELET 2025 exam will be conducted on October 18, 2025 in a single shift. Interested candidates can submit their applications for JELET 2025 from September 9, 2025.
The WBJEE JELET 2025 application link will be available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in from September 9, 2025 onwards. Candidates interested in appearing for the exam must make sure they complete the online registration and application process by the deadline provided.
WBJEE JELET 2025 Schedule
Candidates can check the application schedule and exam dates below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online application with payment of fees
|
September 9 to 17, 2025
|
Online correction and downloading revised confirmation page
|
September 19 to 20, 2025
|
Publication of Downloadable Admit Card
|
October 10 to 18, 2025
|
Date of Examination
|
October 18, 2025
11 am to 1 PM
WBJEE JELET 2025 Application Process
The WJEE JELET 2025 online registration and applications are scheduled to begin from September 9, 2025. Follow the steps provided below to registration and apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB
Step 2: Click on the WBJEE JELET 2025 exam section
Step 3: Click on the registration link
Step 4: Enter all required details to complete the registration
Step 5: Fill out the JELET application form
Step 6: Upload all required documents
Sep 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
