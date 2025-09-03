IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
WBJEE JELET 2025 Exam Schedule Out, Applications from September 9 at wbjeeb.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 3, 2025, 12:23 IST

WBJEE JELET 2025 exam schedule has been issued online. JELET 2025 is scheduled for OCtober 18. The online application process will begin on September 9 at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE JELET 2025 Exam Dates Out
WBJEE JELET 2025: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has issued the WBJEE JELET 2025 exam schedule. According to the dates announced, the WBJEE JELET 2025 exam will be conducted on October 18, 2025 in a single shift. Interested candidates can submit their applications for JELET 2025 from September 9, 2025.

The WBJEE JELET 2025 application link will be available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in from September 9, 2025 onwards. Candidates interested in appearing for the exam must make sure they complete the online registration and application process by the deadline provided. 

Also Read: WBJEE 2025 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

WBJEE JELET 2025 Schedule

Candidates can check the application schedule and exam dates below.

Events

Dates

Online application with payment of fees 

September 9 to 17, 2025

Online correction and downloading revised confirmation page

September 19 to 20, 2025

Publication of Downloadable Admit Card 

October 10 to 18, 2025

Date of Examination

October 18, 2025

11 am to 1 PM

WBJEE JELET 2025 Application Process

The WJEE JELET 2025 online registration and applications are scheduled to begin from September 9, 2025. Follow the steps provided below to registration and apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE JELET 2025 exam section

Step 3: Click on the registration link

Step 4: Enter all required details to complete the registration

Step 5: Fill out the JELET application form

Step 6: Upload all required documents

Sep 7: Submit the application fee

Step 8: Save and click on submit

Also Read: WBJEE 2025 Counselling Live: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Out at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Status Online here

 

