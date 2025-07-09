Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

WBJEE Result 2025: Check Expected Date and Time, Official Website link Here

WBJEE Result 2025 date and time: The WBJEE Board will release the WBJEE Result 2025 and rank card online soon on the official WBJEE website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates will need to enter their WBJEE Application Number and password to check their results online.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 9, 2025, 18:32 IST
WBJEE Result 2025
WBJEE Result 2025
Register for Result Updates

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is likely to announce the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Result 2025 soon. Students will need to visit the official WBJEE website to check their results at wbjeeb.nic.in. The details required to check the entrance exam result are WBJEE Application Number and password. 

WBJEE 2025 Overview 

Check the important dates and details related to WBJEE Exam 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE)

Board name 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

wbjeeb.nic.in

wbjeeb.in

Result website 

wbresults.nic.in

Academic year 

2025-26

Exam date 

April 27, 2025

Level 

Undergraduate 

Programmes 

Engineering

Technology 

Architecture 

Pharmacy 

WBJEE 2025 Result date and time

July 2025 (expected)

Login credentials 

Application number

Password

Date of birth

Also Check: WBJEE Result 2025 Details

How to Check WBJEE 2025 Result?

The following easy steps can be followed to check the WBJEE Result 2025 on the official website: 

  1. Visit the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the’WBJEE 2025 Result’ link
  3. In the log in window, input your login details 
  4. Solve the Captcha code
  5. Press on ‘Submit’
  6. WBJEE 2025 rank card will appear
  7. Check your details and download the result card for future use

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

Related Stories

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News