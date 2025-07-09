WBJEE Result 2025: Check Expected Date and Time, Official Website link Here

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is likely to announce the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Result 2025 soon. Students will need to visit the official WBJEE website to check their results at wbjeeb.nic.in. The details required to check the entrance exam result are WBJEE Application Number and password.
WBJEE 2025 Overview
Check the important dates and details related to WBJEE Exam 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE)
|
Board name
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
wbjeeb.nic.in
wbjeeb.in
|
Result website
|
wbresults.nic.in
|
|
Exam date
|
April 27, 2025
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Programmes
|
Engineering
Technology
Architecture
Pharmacy
|
WBJEE 2025 Result date and time
|
July 2025 (expected)
|
Login credentials
|
Application number
Password
Date of birth
How to Check WBJEE 2025 Result?
The following easy steps can be followed to check the WBJEE Result 2025 on the official website:
- Visit the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the’WBJEE 2025 Result’ link
- In the log in window, input your login details
- Solve the Captcha code
- Press on ‘Submit’
- WBJEE 2025 rank card will appear
- Check your details and download the result card for future use
